BEL Secures ₹608 Crore Fresh Orders, Defence PSU Bags Contracts For Radar Systems & Communication Equipment

BEL Announces New Defence Orders. |

Mumbai: Navratna defence public sector company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Monday said it has secured additional orders worth Rs 608 crore. The company received these orders after its last disclosure made on May 5, 2026.

The announcement was made through a regulatory filing submitted to both the NSE and BSE. BEL said the fresh contracts further strengthen its order pipeline and defence business operations.

Major Equipment Included In Orders

According to the company, the new orders include communication equipment, avionics systems and information fusion centres. BEL also received contracts related to coastal surveillance radar systems, seekers and jammers.

Apart from defence systems, the company also secured orders for tank sub-systems, laser-based fuzes and simulators. Medical electronics, batteries, spare parts and related services are also part of the latest contracts.

Boost For Defence Manufacturing

The latest order win highlights BEL’s strong position in India’s defence manufacturing sector. The company continues to receive orders for advanced military and electronic systems as the government focuses on improving indigenous defence production.

BEL is one of India’s leading defence electronics companies and supplies products to the armed forces across multiple categories, including radar systems, communication solutions and electronic warfare systems.

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The fresh orders are expected to support the company’s future revenue growth and improve its overall order book position. Market participants will also closely watch upcoming defence procurement announcements that could further benefit the company.

Strong Focus On Technology

BEL has been expanding its presence in advanced technology solutions across defence and non-defence sectors. The latest contracts reflect growing demand for surveillance, communication and electronic warfare equipment in India’s defence ecosystem.

The company has also been focusing on research, innovation and localisation of defence technologies under the government’s “Make in India” initiative.