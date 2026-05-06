BEL Wins ₹1,251 Crore Defence Order, Strengthening Radar & Communication Signals

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has secured a Rs 1,251-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply the Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES) to the Indian Army. |

Bengaluru: Bharat Electronics Limited has received a fresh defence contract from the Ministry of Defence, reinforcing its role in India’s growing indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. The order, valued at Rs 1,251 crore excluding taxes, involves the supply of Ground-Based Mobile ELINT Systems for deployment by the Indian Army.

Indigenous Defence Push

BEL said the GBMES platform is a fully indigenous system developed to meet modern battlefield intelligence requirements. The technology has been designed and developed by Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, while the production responsibility lies with Bharat Electronics Limited. The order aligns with India’s broader push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing and deployment of locally developed military technologies.

Advanced Surveillance Capability

The Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System is designed to detect, classify, and locate different types of radar systems operating in hostile or sensitive environments. The platform can also intercept and analyze communication signals, giving armed forces improved intelligence-gathering capabilities during operations. BEL said the system is network-enabled, allowing seamless intelligence coordination and enhanced battlefield awareness.

Boost To Air Defence

The company highlighted that the GBMES platform will strengthen India’s situational awareness and air defence capabilities. Modern defence systems increasingly depend on electronic intelligence and communication interception to track threats and monitor activity across strategic regions. The deployment of GBMES is expected to improve operational readiness and support faster military response during critical situations.

Strong Order Pipeline

The latest contract further expands BEL’s defence order book at a time when the company continues to play a central role in supplying strategic electronic systems to the armed forces. As a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, BEL manufactures radar systems, communication platforms, electronic warfare equipment, and other defence technologies for India’s military establishments.

The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing dated May 5, 2026, under SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements regulations.

Disclaimer: This article has been prepared solely based on Bharat Electronics Limited’s official exchange filing and press release dated May 5, 2026. No external reporting, commentary, or independent verification has been used while preparing this article.