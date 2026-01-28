BEL Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 21% YoY To ₹1,590 Cr; Revenue Grows 24%

Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bengaluru: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) reported a robust performance for Q3 FY26, with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rising 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,590.06 crore, compared to ₹1,316.06 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7,121.98 crore, marking a 23.7% increase over the ₹5,756.12 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter was ₹2,147.68 crore, up 22.4% YoY, as per the company’s press release. The growth was driven by strong demand across BEL’s defense electronics portfolio and continued execution of key contracts.

Q3 Financial Highlights (Consolidated):

Revenue from operations: ₹7,121.98 Cr (↑24% YoY)

PBT: ₹2,147.68 Cr (↑22.4% YoY)

PAT: ₹1,590.06 Cr (↑20.8% YoY)

EPS: ₹2.16 vs ₹1.79 YoY

Order Book: ₹73,015 Cr as of Jan 1, 2026

Nine-Month Performance:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, BEL posted revenue from operations of ₹17,302.46 crore, compared to ₹14,538.30 crore in the same period last year—registering a growth of 19%. PAT for the 9-month period stood at ₹3,845.32 crore, up 21% from ₹3,183.47 crore in 9M FY25.

Operational Developments:

BEL’s order book remained strong at ₹73,015 crore as of January 1, 2026, underscoring healthy visibility of future revenues. The company also noted it is closely monitoring geopolitical developments, especially in Israel, but confirmed no material financial impact as of now.

The company accounted for an additional gratuity liability of ₹166.2 crore following changes under India’s new labour codes notified in November 2025. However, the management stated that it continues to evaluate any further implications.

BEL attributed its strong performance to sustained execution of its defence contracts, innovation-led product portfolio, and its growing exports. Chairman & Managing Director Manoj Jain reaffirmed the company’s commitment to self-reliant defense manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.