BDL Wins ₹1,347.71 Crore HAL Order, Defence Contract Boosts Missile Systems Business

Bharat Dynamics Ltd has secured orders worth Rs 1,347.71 crore from HAL. | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has secured fresh defence orders worth Rs 1,347.71 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), giving a major boost to the company’s order book and strengthening its position in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Major Defence Order

The new orders include Rs 1,109.37 crore for Helina launchers and their associated line replaceable units (LRUs).

Helina is a helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missile system designed for precision strikes and advanced battlefield operations.

In addition, BDL has received another order worth Rs 238.34 crore for counter measures dispensing system (CMDS) LRUs.

These systems are important for improving aircraft survivability during combat operations by helping counter threats from enemy missiles.

Execution Plan

According to the company, execution of both contracts is expected to take place over a period of 24 to 60 months.

BDL did not provide detailed delivery timelines for each component but indicated that supplies would be completed in phases.

The long execution period improves revenue visibility for the company over the next several years.

Strategic Boost

Both contracts have been awarded by HAL, a domestic defence public sector undertaking under the Defence Ministry.

BDL clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any financial interest in HAL, ensuring the transaction remains free from related-party concerns.

The company also stated that key contractual terms remain confidential due to national security considerations.

The fresh order highlights growing demand for indigenous defence systems as India continues to focus on self-reliance in military manufacturing under the government’s defence modernisation push.

The contract is expected to further strengthen BDL’s role as a key supplier of advanced missile and defence systems in India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.