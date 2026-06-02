Paras Defence Bags ₹52.82 Crore BEL Order, Electro-Optics Supply To Be Completed By Sept 2027

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has secured a Rs 52.82 crore order. |

Mumbai: Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has received a new order worth about Rs 52.82 crore, including taxes, from Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems, the company informed stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The order marks another addition to Paras Defence's growing defence and aerospace business, where the company supplies advanced technology products and solutions to government and defence organisations.

Order to be executed by September 2027

According to the company’s disclosure, the contract involves the supply of electro-optics equipment and is scheduled to be completed on or before September 2027. The total order value is approximately Rs 52.82 crore, inclusive of taxes.

Electro-optics systems are widely used in defence applications for surveillance, targeting, monitoring and reconnaissance operations. Such systems play an important role in strengthening defence capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

Contract awarded by domestic entity

Paras Defence said the order has been awarded by Bharat Electronics Ltd, one of India’s leading defence public sector companies. The company clarified that the contract has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The company also stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It further confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions.

Boost for order book

The latest contract is expected to strengthen Paras Defence’s order book and support future revenue visibility. Defence companies in India have been witnessing increased business opportunities due to the government's focus on indigenous manufacturing and higher domestic procurement of defence equipment.

With this order from BEL, Paras Defence continues to expand its presence in the defence technology segment and deepen its engagement with key government-backed defence programmes.

Disclaimer: Order value and execution timeline are based on company disclosure and remain subject to contractual terms and project requirements.