HAL To Restart Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Production At Nashik, 12 Jets To Be Delivered By 2029

Representaional image

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to resume manufacturing Su-30MKI fighter jets at its Nashik facility, with 12 new aircraft scheduled for delivery by 2029. The facility, known for producing Russian-origin fighter aircraft, is also involved in manufacturing India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft.

As per the current plan, HAL is expected to deliver the first newly built Su-30MKI fighter jet in 2027-28. The company has earlier manufactured 222 Su-30MKIs under a licence agreement with Russia for the Indian Air Force.

In December 2024, HAL received an order for 12 more jets to replace aircraft lost in accidents. Valued at around ₹11,000 crore, the contract requires the aircraft to have more than 50% indigenous content, according to an Economic Times report.

Major fleet upgrade planned

The Nashik facility is also expected to undertake a major upgrade of the existing Su-30MKI fleet. Estimated at around ₹60,000 crore, the upgrade programme could be carried out with support from DRDO, while several key components are likely to be sourced from private-sector companies.

Upgrade planned in two phases

The Su-30MKI upgrade programme is expected to be implemented in two phases. The first phase will focus on upgrading avionics and radars, while the second will involve improvements to the aircraft’s flight control systems. The upgrade could include a new indigenous radar capable of detecting and engaging targets from significantly longer ranges, addressing concerns over the radar systems in older jets.

New electronic warfare system

The first phase is also likely to feature a new electronic warfare system designed to jam incoming threats. In addition, the fighter jets are expected to receive advanced infrared search-and-track systems to improve their ability to detect and engage targets.