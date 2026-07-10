Nashik: HAL Invites Local Industries To Join Aircraft Manufacturing Under Atmanirbhar Bharat | Sourced

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has called upon Nashik's MSMEs and entrepreneurs to actively participate in its aircraft manufacturing projects, creating new opportunities for local component manufacturers and suppliers while strengthening the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day HAL Vendor Development Meet 2026, organised jointly by the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and HAL at NIMA House, HAL Nashik Division General Manager Sanjay Chaudhary said the initiative aims to integrate local industries into HAL's supply chain and provide them with access to defence manufacturing opportunities.

The event was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar, Vice Presidents Manish Rawal and Kishore Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, Joint Secretary Kiran Patil, HAL Research General Manager Soumya Behera, Manufacturing General Manager Nasirulla S.K., AMD Project Head Sanjeev Kumar, NIMA MSME Committee Chairperson Dipali Chandak, and Energy Committee Chairman Milind Rajput, among others.

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Chaudhary said the primary objective is to accelerate indigenisation in defence production and strengthen the local supply chain. The vendor meet provides MSMEs, startups, and manufacturers with a platform to directly interact with HAL officials, understand technical requirements, procurement procedures, and upcoming business opportunities.

He highlighted HAL Nashik's significant contribution to the production of the Tejas and other fighter aircraft. Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, HAL has registered 411 vendors across various states, including 126 from Nashik. However, only 26 Nashik-based vendors are currently supplying components, and he urged more local industries to actively participate.

Chaudhary also announced HAL's long-term vision of developing a 200-seat passenger aircraft, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

NIMA President Ashish Nahar appealed to more industries in Nashik to partner with HAL and contribute to the vision of a "Developed Nashik." He revealed that 300 entrepreneurs registered for the vendor meet within a single day, reflecting strong industry interest.

Nahar said Nashik has attracted nearly ₹35,000 crore in industrial investments over the past two years, and HAL's defence manufacturing ecosystem is expected to unlock significant new opportunities for local businesses. He also noted that NIMA's sustained efforts have accelerated the expansion of Nashik Airport, which is expected to nearly triple its passenger handling capacity after completion.

The event began with a welcome address by Dipali Chandak, while Milind Rajput conducted the proceedings and Rajendra Ahire delivered the vote of thanks.

HAL officials also presented detailed sessions on outsourcing, indigenisation, supply chain development, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, and trade requirements. An exhibition showcasing aircraft components and parts required for manufacturing was also organised as part of the programme.

The inauguration was attended by senior industry leaders, former office-bearers of NIMA and Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, along with a large number of entrepreneurs from across Nashik district and HAL officials.