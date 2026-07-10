Nashik: 25 MVP Archers Complete World-Class Training Camp At Tata Steel Sports Complex | Sourced

Nashik: Twenty-five young archers from Nashik, selected by the Maratha Vidya Prasarak (MVP) Society, successfully completed an eight-day residential training camp at the J.R.D. Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, gaining valuable exposure to world-class coaching and sports infrastructure.

The camp was held from July 1 to July 8, with all expenses borne by the MVP Society. The participants underwent intensive archery training under experienced coaches at the Tata Steel sports facility, one of India's leading centres for athlete development.

Apart from technical coaching, the students visited the Centre for Excellence, Biodiversity Park, Tata Steel Zoological Park, and attended a laser show, giving them a broader learning experience beyond the sport. The initiative aimed to improve their archery skills while introducing them to an international-standard sporting environment.

The programme received appreciation from parents, sports enthusiasts, and members of Nashik's sporting community for providing talented young athletes with an opportunity to train at a premier sports facility.

Speaking about the initiative, MVP General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare said, "This initiative gave emerging archers from Nashik district first-hand exposure to the culture of national and international sports. The experience will play an important role in shaping their future sporting careers."

Spread across nearly 30 acres, the J.R.D. Tata Sports Complex offers modern sports facilities, air-conditioned residential accommodation, a fully equipped gymnasium, yoga and meditation centres, and medical support. During the camp, the participants also experienced other sports such as basketball, horse riding, water polo, Zumba, and pickleball, contributing to their overall athletic development.