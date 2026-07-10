Nashik: Minor Government Ashram School Student Gives Birth To Baby Girl; POCSO Case Registered | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light where a minor student from the Government Tribal Ashram School in Mohandari, Kalwan taluka (Nashik district), gave birth to a baby girl. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act against a minor boy, who is a relative of the victim, in connection with this matter.

According to preliminary information, the victim was sexually assaulted by the minor boy, who is her relative. The incident occurred while she was visiting her village during the holidays. The matter came to light after the girl gave birth to the baby in the village itself. Acting swiftly, the Kalwan police detained the accused and sent him to a juvenile correction home.

Administration's Clarification

This incident has raised serious questions regarding the safety of girls in Ashram schools. However, the administration has clarified that the incident did not take place within the Ashram school premises; it occurred while the victim was visiting her village during the holidays.

The police have taken serious cognisance of the matter and have initiated an investigation. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical and psychological support. The district administration has assured that strict measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of girls in Ashram schools.