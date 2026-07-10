Nashik: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows As UBT Corporators Rumoured To Join Shinde Sena | Sourced

Nashik: Amid speculation that some MLAs from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction may join the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, fresh political buzz has emerged in Nashik over the possibility of nearly a dozen Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) corporators from the UBT camp switching sides.



According to political sources, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly attempting to attract corporators by assuring ward-specific development funds. Although the developments are being kept under wraps, political circles are abuzz with speculation that an "Operation Tiger" could be underway. If such a move materialises, it would be seen as a significant setback for UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.



The UBT faction won 15 seats in the recent NMC elections, while the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) currently share power in the civic body. Sources claim that several UBT corporators have become unhappy over the alleged lack of access to development funds, prompting the ruling alliance to reach out to them. It is being claimed that meetings have already taken place between senior Shiv Sena leaders and the prospective defectors to discuss a possible induction into the party.



However, these claims remain unverified, and there has been no official confirmation from either faction.

'Only Rumours,' Says UBT Leader

A local leader from the UBT faction dismissed the reports as baseless, stating that they were aimed solely at creating confusion and mistrust within the party. The leader asserted that all corporators remain united and loyal to "Matoshree," adding that attempts to engineer defections would not succeed.



'Operation Tudva' to Be Launched: Porje

Even as the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has intensified efforts to expand its organisation, corporators loyal to Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at the office of group leader Keshav Porje, dismissing rumours of defections.



Making serious allegations, Porje said, "Not a single corporator from our group will defect. We are united. A false atmosphere of suspicion is being created in Nashik. There is a deal underway for the Deputy Mayor's post, and those aspiring for the position are sending agents to lure our corporators by offering ₹5 crore worth of ward development funds. So far, five to six corporators have reportedly been approached."



Porje further alleged that an advocate, acting as an intermediary and aspiring to become a nominated corporator despite not being part of the party organisation, has been contacting their corporators.



He also claimed that development works in their wards were being deliberately obstructed and said they had submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner seeking the release of development funds.



Issuing a strong warning, Porje said, "Just as 'Operation Tudva' was carried out when MPs defected, we too will now launch 'Operation Tudva.'"