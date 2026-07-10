Nashik: MLA Suhas Kande Demands SIT Probe Into ₹4,000 Crore Food Department Tender Row | Sourced

Nashik: Nandgaon MLA Suhas Kande on Thursday staged a protest on the steps of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, alleging large-scale irregularities in the Food and Civil Supplies Department's tender process worth nearly ₹4,000 crore. During the protest, Kande accused Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, of involvement in the alleged irregularities and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

Kande alleged that the tender process for the transportation of subsidised food grains and essential commodities was riddled with irregularities and should be cancelled immediately. He claimed that Sameer Bhujbal played a significant role in the process and accused Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of shielding him.

The MLA also questioned the government's decision to extend transport contracts from the earlier three-year period to five years, alleging that the move reduced transparency. He further claimed that the powers of officials to inspect vehicles transporting food grains had been curtailed, weakening monitoring mechanisms and creating scope for malpractice.

Kande alleged that the same group of contractors has been awarded these contracts for the past 12 years, claiming the process was carried out in collusion. He also stated that the Bombay High Court has stayed the tender process after petitions challenging it were filed.

He said his protest would continue until the government orders an SIT inquiry and takes action against those found responsible.

Responding to the allegations, former MP Sameer Bhujbal issued a statement categorically denying any involvement in the tender process. He described the accusations as "completely false and baseless" and said he had no connection whatsoever with the matter.

Bhujbal pointed out that the issue is currently sub judice before the Bombay High Court. He said the tender process was carried out only after receiving approval from the State Cabinet and that multiple petitions challenging it are pending before the court. He added that the Food and Civil Supplies Department would act in accordance with the court's final directions.

Calling the allegations politically motivated, Sameer Bhujbal said they had been made without studying the facts and were intended to malign his image. He urged the public not to pay attention to what he described as misleading and baseless claims.