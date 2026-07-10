Nashik: Government Orders Inquiry Into Ring Road Alignment Changes, Assures Fair Compensation To Farmers | X - @cbawankule

Nashik: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the Legislative Assembly that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into alleged changes in the alignment of the proposed Outer Ring Road for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela near Matori and Mungsare. The probe will determine whether the alignment was altered to benefit certain individuals. He said strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty, while ensuring justice for affected farmers.



Replying to a question raised by MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, with MLA Saroj Ahire also participating in the discussion, Bawankule said the Outer Ring Road is a crucial infrastructure project for future Simhastha Kumbh Melas. The government aims to implement the project with minimum land acquisition, while ensuring that farmers are consulted and receive fair and satisfactory compensation.



The minister acknowledged that tensions had arisen during the land survey in some areas, prompting officials to wear helmets and other protective gear for safety. However, he assured the House that the government would ensure that no injustice is done to any farmer during the execution of the project.



Bawankule further announced that an Apex Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary will conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter. The committee will examine all three changes made to the Ring Road alignment. Based on its findings, strict action will be taken against any officials or individuals found responsible.



He also stated that if the inquiry reveals any corruption in the land acquisition process, or if land was purchased in advance based on prior knowledge of alignment changes to gain undue advantage, those involved will face stringent legal action in accordance with the law.