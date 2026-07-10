Nashik: Gas Repairman Arrested For Drug Smuggling, 51 kg Doda Seized | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking case has come to light in Nashik. It has been revealed that a man working as a gas repair technician in the Dattanagar area on Peth Road was smuggling narcotics on a large scale. A joint team comprising the Panchavati Police and the Anti-Narcotics Squad seized 51.73 grams of ‘Doda’ (opium poppy pods and powder) from his residence. The value of the seized contraband is approximately ₹7.5 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Mangalram Vishnoi (a resident of Isarvaloki Thana, Chirai, Rajasthan). He had been living in Dattanagar, Peth Road, Nashik, for the past ten years and working as a gas repairman.

Acting under the guidance of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, a team led by Sachin Chaudhary, Assistant Inspector in-charge of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, received confidential information that Vishnoi was sourcing narcotics from Rajasthan and selling them locally. Acting on this tip-off, the police laid a trap near his residence and conducted a search. During the search, they recovered 51 kg 73 grams of ‘Doda’ along with other narcotics and related materials. The total value of the seized contraband and goods is ₹8.83 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Panchavati Police Station under the NDPS Act, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

The police stated that strict action against the smuggling and sale of narcotics will continue across Nashik city and the district.