Nashik: Saturday Water Cut To Continue Until Gangapur Dam Reaches 75% Storage | Sourced

Nashik: Heavy rainfall over the past few days has raised the water storage in the Gangapur dam complex from 38% to 64%. Despite this, the Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to continue the weekly water cut scheduled for Saturdays.

Municipal sources stated that the decision to revoke water cuts would only be considered once the storage in the Gangapur dam complex reaches at least 75% and the storage in the Jayakwadi dam reaches 65%. Currently, 642 MCFT of water is available in the Gangapur complex, which is sufficient to meet the city's water needs for approximately 126 days.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri said, "The rainfall situation and dam storage levels are being continuously monitored. To ensure water security throughout the year, the water cut on Saturdays will remain in effect until the end of July. The cuts will be increased in August."

If the rainfall continues steadily, there is a possibility that the residents of Nashik could get relief from the increased water cuts in August. The municipal administration is keeping a close watch on water management.