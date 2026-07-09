Nashik: NIMA To Host HAL Vendor Development Meet Under 'Developed Nashik Campaign 2026' | Sourced

Nashik: As part of its ambitious "Developed Nashik Campaign 2026," the Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA) will organise a HAL Vendor Development Meet on July 10 and 11, 2026, at NIMA House, Satpur, NIMA President Ashish Nahar announced. The event will be inaugurated on July 10 at 10:30 a.m.



The objective of Developed Nashik Campaign 2026 is to transform Nashik into one of India's leading industrial hubs in manufacturing, defence, technology, energy, and traditional industries. As part of this year-long initiative, NIMA will conduct a series of sector-specific programmes, with the HAL Vendor Development Meet being the first major event.



With the Central Government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative providing a significant boost to indigenous defence manufacturing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has emerged as one of India's premier defence and aerospace companies, manufacturing fighter aircraft, helicopters, engines, and a wide range of defence equipment. HAL also offers extensive opportunities to MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs through its supplier ecosystem.



During the two-day event, HAL will showcase various equipment and components required for its supply chain, while senior HAL officials will guide participants on vendor registration, procurement requirements, and business opportunities.

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Thousands of MSMEs across the country are already part of HAL's supply chain, supplying machining, fabrication, electronic components, engineering services, spare parts, and other specialised products. The Vendor Development Meet aims to help Nashik-based industries connect directly with HAL officials, understand procurement processes, and explore new business opportunities in the defence sector.



Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Nahar said that the Developed Nashik Campaign 2026 is not merely an initiative but a comprehensive roadmap for Nashik's industrial growth. The campaign will focus on four key sectors—defence, khadi and village industries, information technology, and energy. Planned initiatives include the HAL Vendor Development Meet, Khadi Udyog Kumbh, IT Conclave, and NIMA Power.



Nahar further stated that NIMA has consistently worked for the welfare of industries and workers and, with the support of its office-bearers and executive committee, has facilitated nearly ₹40,000 crore worth of industrial investment in Nashik over the past two years. These investments have generated substantial employment, and through the Developed Nashik Campaign 2026, NIMA is committed to making Nashik one of India's foremost industrial districts.



The campaign officially begins with the HAL Vendor Development Meet, and NIMA has appealed to industries across Nashik to participate and take advantage of the emerging business opportunities in India's rapidly expanding defence manufacturing sector.



The appeal was jointly made by NIMA President Ashish Nahar and Vice Presidents Kishor Rathi, Manish Rawal, Rajendra Ahire, Rajendra Wadnere, Kiran Patil, and Deepali Chandak.