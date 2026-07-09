Nashik: Screening Test For Free JEE-NEET Coaching On July 12; 1,253 Tribal Students Register Across Division | Aakash (Representative)

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department will conduct a screening test on Sunday, July 12, to select students for its free JEE and NEET coaching programme. A total of 1,253 Scheduled Tribe students from the Nashik division have registered for the examination, which is being organised in collaboration with the education platform Physics Wallah.

The screening test will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at 10 examination centres under the jurisdiction of the Nashik Additional Commissioner's office. Selected students will receive free coaching to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The examination will be conducted at Brahma Valley Public School in Anjaneri, Nashik, along with Government Ashram Schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in Kalwan, Dhule, Nandurbar, Taloda and Yawal.

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The department is already providing free JEE-NEET coaching at Bopegaon in Dindori taluka and Pise in Bhiwandi taluka. Students selected through the screening test will be admitted to these coaching programmes.

According to Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pavra, all arrangements for the examination have been completed, and the department is confident of conducting the test smoothly.

The initiative aims to improve access to quality coaching for tribal students and increase their opportunities to secure admission to engineering and medical colleges.

Among the registered candidates, 502 students have applied for JEE coaching, while 751 students have registered for NEET coaching. Kalwan recorded the highest number of registrations with 357 students, followed by Taloda (287), Nandurbar (195), Nashik (171), Dhule (105), Rajur (104), and Yawal (34).