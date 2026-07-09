Nashik: Consumer Commission Rules Paid Celebrity Services Fall Under Consumer Protection Act | Sourced

Nashik: Hindi film actress Moushumi Chatterjee was invited as the chief guest for an event in Goa, for which an advance fee of ₹3 lakh was paid. Although Moushumi Chatterjee arrived in Goa, she did not attend the event. In a ruling regarding this matter, the Nashik District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission delivered a significant verdict stating that services provided by celebrities in exchange for payment fall within the ambit of the Consumer Protection Act.



The Commission issued this ruling based on a complaint filed by Dr Aruna Wankhede. A bench comprising Commission President Shilpa S. Dolharkar and members Prerana Lonkar and Kavita A. Chavan considered the arguments and evidence presented by both parties. The Commission concluded that there was a deficiency in service on the part of Moushumi Chatterjee.

What the Order States:

- Refund of the ₹3 lakh fee, along with 9% annual interest (calculated from November 18, 2023).

- Compensation of ₹1 lakh for mental and physical agony.

- ₹25,000 towards the cost of the complaint.

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Key Observation

The Commission clarified that the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, applies to services provided by celebrities who accept payment in exchange for promising to attend events, lectures, inaugurations, or other public functions. Consequently, complaints regarding such matters can be filed with the Consumer Commission.

Dr Adv. Deepti Viddesh Nashikkar argued the case on behalf of the complainant, Dr Aruna Wankhede.

It is expected that this ruling will serve as a guiding precedent for similar cases in the future.