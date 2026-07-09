Nashik: 39 Residents Shifted To Safety As Heavy Rain Threatens Homes In Igatpuri | Sourced

Nashik: Heavy rainfall in Manjargaon, located in the Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district, caused soil subsidence at the foundations of houses, endangering the homes of 8 to 10 families. Approximately 39 individuals from these families have been immediately relocated to a safe location.

The administration has arranged temporary accommodation for these families at the local Zilla Parishad Primary School. Upon receiving news of the incident, revenue and local administrative officials arrived at the site; they are monitoring the situation and have initiated necessary measures.

Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or property damage in this incident. However, the continuous rainfall has created an atmosphere of fear in the village. Villagers have demanded an inspection of the hazardous houses and have called for immediate assistance as well as permanent remedial measures.

In light of potential monsoon-related risks, the district administration has maintained a state of alert across all talukas and has urged citizens to exercise caution.