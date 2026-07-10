Nashik: CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Alleged Health Scheme Irregularities |

Mumbai/Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) in Nashik district. The SIT will be headed by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam and will comprise experts from multiple departments.

The announcement was made during a review meeting of the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana held at the Maharashtra Legislature. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Public Health Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, MLA Dr Rahul Aher, senior health officials, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, and other officials attended the meeting.

Fadnavis said that inspections conducted by the State Health Assurance Society between 2024 and 2026 identified nearly 16,000 suspicious insurance claims and surgeries, of which around 9,500 cases were from Nashik district. The government has already cancelled the empanelment of five hospitals in Nashik over the alleged irregularities.

He stated that the SIT would conduct a comprehensive investigation, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty after the report is submitted. The government will also recover any misappropriated funds and introduce measures to prevent similar fraud in the future.

The Chief Minister reiterated that ensuring transparent and quality healthcare for poor and needy citizens remains the government's top priority. He warned that no misuse of public health schemes would be tolerated.

To strengthen fraud detection, the government will screen nearly 1.3 million potentially suspicious cases using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics. The Maharashtra Cyber Police will also play an active role in investigating cyber-related fraud linked to health schemes.

Additionally, high-value treatment claims will undergo special audits, while all previously flagged cases will be subjected to forensic audits. The government also plans to establish dedicated anti-fraud units in every district, supported by advanced dashboard systems for real-time monitoring and analysis of suspicious transactions.

According to the Chief Minister, these initiatives will enhance the transparency, accountability, and credibility of both the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, ensuring that beneficiaries receive healthcare benefits in a safer, more efficient, and transparent manner.

During the meeting, MLA Dr Rahul Aher presented a detailed account of the alleged irregularities reported in Nashik under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.