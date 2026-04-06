HAL Announces Resignation Of Independent Director Dr S D Premkumar, Citing Election Plans In April 2026

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced the resignation of Independent Director Dr S D Premkumar on April 5, 2026. |

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has disclosed a board-level change, with an independent director stepping down to pursue political commitments.

HAL informed stock exchanges that Dr S D Premkumar has resigned from his position as Independent Director. The resignation was submitted via email dated April 5, 2026. The company clarified that the exit is voluntary and aligns with regulatory disclosure requirements, ensuring transparency in governance-related developments.

According to the resignation letter attached in the filing, Dr Premkumar decided to step down to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. He indicated that the decision requires his full focus and commitment, making it necessary to relinquish his role on the board. The stated reason highlights a shift from corporate governance responsibilities to public service ambitions.

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HAL explicitly confirmed that there are no reasons for the resignation other than those mentioned in the email submitted by the director. This clarification is in line with regulatory norms that require companies to disclose whether any additional concerns or disagreements led to a director’s exit. The absence of such factors suggests a smooth and non-contentious transition.

Dr Premkumar expressed gratitude for his tenure at HAL and acknowledged the opportunity to contribute to the company’s growth. He also indicated willingness to support a smooth transition during his exit period. The company further noted that he does not hold directorship in any other company, simplifying compliance and disclosure aspects related to his resignation.

The development marks a routine governance update rather than a structural shift in the company’s leadership. Independent directors play a critical role in oversight and strategic guidance, and such changes are typically managed through board processes. HAL’s disclosure reflects adherence to regulatory standards and timely communication with stakeholders regarding board-level developments. The company continues its operations while ensuring governance continuity through established frameworks.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated April 6, 2026. All information has been derived from the disclosed document and has not been independently verified.