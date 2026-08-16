Top-10 Firms Lose ₹1 Lakh Crore In Market Value, TCS Takes Biggest Hit As Sensex And Nifty Fall

Five top-10 firms lost around Rs 1 lakh crore in market value last week. |

New Delhi: The combined market value of five of India’s top-10 most valued companies fell by around Rs 1 lakh crore last week, as weakness in domestic stock markets hurt some of the country’s biggest firms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered the largest fall in market capitalisation, followed by Reliance Industries and State Bank of India (SBI).

Markets End Lower

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 489.92 points, or 0.62 per cent, while the NSE Nifty declined 204.65 points, or 0.83 per cent.

Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said higher crude oil prices, renewed geopolitical uncertainty and mixed global cues weighed on investor sentiment.

Five companies — Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and TCS — saw their market value decline.

TCS Takes Biggest Hit

TCS lost Rs 34,263.28 crore in market capitalisation, bringing its total valuation down to Rs 8,53,506.85 crore.

Reliance Industries lost Rs 31,869.13 crore, taking its market value to Rs 17,70,056.06 crore.

SBI’s valuation declined by Rs 25,891.88 crore to Rs 9,85,829.96 crore.

HDFC Bank lost Rs 7,165.37 crore to settle at Rs 11,20,802.10 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market value fell Rs 2,792.65 crore to Rs 10,17,577.98 crore.

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LIC Leads Gainers

The other five companies in the top-10 group together added Rs 55,149.45 crore in market value.

LIC emerged as the biggest gainer, adding Rs 26,438.49 crore to reach Rs 5,23,330.31 crore.

Bharti Airtel gained Rs 20,592.13 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 12,43,016.11 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 3,548.79 crore, while Larsen & Toubro gained Rs 2,490.66 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 2,079.38 crore.

Reliance Industries remained India’s most valued company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.