Tata Group Stocks Lose ₹44,000 Crore Market Cap After N Chandrasekaran Exit Decision

Listed Tata Group companies have seen nearly Rs 44,000 crore wiped off their combined market capitalisation over the past two trading sessions following N Chandrasekaran’s decision not to seek another term as Tata Sons chairman.

The combined market value of 26 Tata Group companies declined by Rs 43,812 crore to Rs 27.04 trillion as of 9:23 AM on Thursday, August 13, 2026, from Rs 27.48 trillion on Tuesday, according to a report by Business Standard citing Capitaline Plus data.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) accounted for the largest share of the decline, contributing Rs 35,421 crore, or about 81% of the overall erosion. Titan Company followed with a Rs 7,040 crore decline, while Tata Steel, Tata Consumer Products, Trent and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles also recorded significant losses.

Tata Motors CV bucks the broader trend

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles was a notable exception, adding Rs 10,533 crore to the group’s overall market capitalisation. Its shares rose 5% after the company reported strong Q1-FY27 results. Management also expects double-digit year-on-year volume growth in the September quarter, citing particularly strong demand in July.

JM Financial raised its FY27E EBITDA margin estimate for the company to 12.3% and increased its target price to Rs 535 from Rs 475, while retaining a 'BUY' rating.

A prolonged standoff between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons could raise concerns over governance and capital allocation, he added.