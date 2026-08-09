Top Firms Add ₹1.43 Lakh Crore In Market Value, SBI Emerges As Biggest Weekly Gainer

Four top-10 firms added ₹1.43 lakh crore in market value last week. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of four of India’s top-10 most valued companies rose by Rs 1.43 lakh crore last week, with State Bank of India (SBI) recording the biggest increase.

The gains came as benchmark indices ended the week higher despite volatility triggered by policy developments and geopolitical uncertainty.

SBI Leads

SBI’s market capitalisation jumped Rs 63,922.03 crore during the week to Rs 10,11,721.84 crore, making it the biggest gainer among the top-10 companies.

Reliance Industries added Rs 32,816.4 crore to its valuation, taking its total market capitalisation to Rs 18,01,925.19 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 31,875.35 crore to reach Rs 8,87,770.13 crore, while Larsen & Toubro added Rs 14,637.76 crore to Rs 5,56,482.45 crore.

Six Lose

In contrast, six companies — Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Hindustan Unilever — together lost Rs 1.23 lakh crore in market value.

LIC suffered the biggest decline, with its valuation falling Rs 40,543.23 crore to Rs 4,96,891.82 crore.

Bajaj Finance lost Rs 37,168.96 crore to Rs 6,73,648.55 crore, while HDFC Bank’s valuation declined Rs 24,183.16 crore to Rs 11,27,967.47 crore.

ICICI Bank lost Rs 9,507.67 crore to Rs 10,20,370.63 crore, while Bharti Airtel’s valuation fell Rs 7,581.65 crore to Rs 12,22,423.98 crore. Hindustan Unilever shed Rs 4,793.16 crore to Rs 4,88,808.97 crore.

Indices Rise

The BSE Sensex gained 404.53 points, or 0.51 per cent, last week, while the NSE Nifty advanced 187.05 points, or 0.76 per cent.

Investors navigated the rollout of the new Closing Auction Session framework for F&O stocks, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision and geopolitical uncertainties.

Reliance Tops

Reliance Industries retained its position as India’s most valued company, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

SBI ranked fifth, followed by TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, LIC and Hindustan Unilever.