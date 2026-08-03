Domestic Investors Overtake FIIs In Nifty 500 Ownership, DII Holdings Reach Record 21% As Foreign Stake Falls

DII ownership in Nifty 500 firms reached a record 21 percent. |

Mumbai: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have overtaken foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in their ownership of Nifty 500 companies, reflecting a major structural change in India’s equity market.

DII ownership in Nifty 500 companies reached a record 21 percent in June 2026, while the share held by FIIs declined to a new low of 17 percent, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Domestic Strength

The milestone followed nine consecutive quarters of growth in DII ownership. It highlights the rising influence of mutual funds, insurance companies and other domestic institutions in determining market movements.

Over the past 22 months, DIIs invested a record USD 166 billion in Indian equities. These investments more than offset cumulative foreign outflows of USD 58 billion during the same period.

Strong domestic buying has helped Indian markets withstand heavy foreign selling and periods of global uncertainty, the report said.

For several decades, FIIs were considered the leading force in Indian equities. Their investment decisions frequently influenced market rallies, corrections and overall sentiment.

The latest ownership figures, however, indicate that domestic savings are now playing a bigger role in supporting stock market performance.

SIP Support

A steady movement of household savings into mutual funds has been a key factor behind the shift. Increased retail participation has provided domestic institutions with a stable pool of capital for equity investments.

Systematic Investment Plan inflows, averaging nearly USD 3 billion every month, have emerged as a reliable and consistent source of market liquidity.

Unlike foreign flows, which can change quickly because of global interest rates, currency movements or geopolitical developments, SIP investments generally continue through different market cycles.

This steady flow has helped reduce the Indian market’s dependence on overseas capital and provided support during periods of FII withdrawals.

Structural Shift

Motilal Oswal said the change in institutional ownership has gathered momentum since 2021 and continues to strengthen.

The trend demonstrates growing confidence among Indian households in equities as a long-term investment option.

Sustained domestic participation could also make the market more resilient to sudden foreign outflows. However, overseas investors remain important because of their substantial ownership, liquidity contribution and influence across large listed companies.