AAHL, IHCL Sign One Of India’s Largest Multi-Hotel Agreements For 8 Hotels With 2,000+ Rooms | File photo

Mumbai: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) signed an agreement to develop eight hotels comprising over 2,000 rooms across eight airport cities. The partnership, which spans across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati, is said to be one of the largest multi-hotel operating agreements in India.

According to the agreement details, the hotels will be developed by Adani Airports across key aviation gateways and will be operated by IHCL under its multi-brand hospitality portfolio. The hotels will operate under Taj, Vivanta, Gateway and Ginger brands, creating differentiated accommodation and hospitality experiences for business, leisure and transit travellers.

In June, The Free Press Journal reported that AAHL formed Adani Airport City Limited to develop a land bank of over 655 acres across eight airports in seven states, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. In the first phase, Adani Airport City will invest over Rs 20,000 crore to develop around 22 million sq.ft. across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The agreement encompasses three Taj hotels, two Vivanta hotels, one Gateway hotel and two Ginger hotels, providing hospitality offerings across multiple traveller segments. In Mumbai, the portfolio will include a Taj hotel at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal-2. In Lucknow, the development will comprise a Vivanta and a Ginger hotel. Ahmedabad will include a Taj and a Vivanta in advance stages of development, while Guwahati will feature Taj, Gateway and Ginger brand hotels. Together, the eight hotels will offer a comprehensive mix of accommodation, dining, meetings and events, wellness and recreational facilities across these key airport locations.

AAHL’s director, Jeet Adani, said, “Across the world, leading airports are evolving into integrated destinations that serve as catalysts for commerce, tourism and urban growth. Our partnership with IHCL brings together our hospitality-led mixed-use destinations and India’s leading hospitality company to create world-class hotels across key airport cities. Our ambition extends beyond operating airports to developing vibrant Airport Cities that bring together hospitality, business, retail and leisure, while enhancing the overall passenger and visitor experience.”

Earlier in May, AAHL and IHG Hotels & Resorts signed a managed hotel portfolio agreement to develop five hotels with 1,500 keys across Navi Mumbai, Jaipur, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram. The agreement also marked the Indian debut of IHG’s luxury lifestyle boutique brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

IHCL’s managing director and CEO, Puneet Chhatwal, said, “As India strengthens its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, airport-centric developments are emerging as important commercial and hospitality hubs. This collaboration will cater to the diverse needs of business and leisure travellers across segments. With these additions, IHCL will have 25 hotels across its brandscape at key airports in India.”

The partnership is based on the strategy of developing hospitality-led, integrated mixed-use districts in proximity to the airports, which are seamlessly connected with their respective cities. Notably, AAHL has till now partnered with multiple brands for 15 hotels across its key airports in India.