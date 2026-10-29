Jantar Mantar Set To Transform Into Exhibition Site From Protest Venue, To Take Centre Stage At India Biennale; Here's What To Expect

Jantar Mantar Set To Transform Into Exhibition Site From Protest Venue, To Take Centre Stage At India Biennale | Canva

A biennale is a large-scale art exhibition which is held every two years, showcasing diverse artistic expressions through installations, paintings, sculptures, performances, photography, films, and interactive works.

Delhi’s historic Jantar Mantar, which is known for its remarkable astronomical instruments and scientific legacy, is set to draw attention as part of the India Biennale. The iconic observatory, built in the 18th century, represents a fascinating intersection of science, architecture and heritage, making it a significant landmark in conversations around India’s cultural identity. Right now, the site has become a centre stage for protests against ECI Gyanesh Kumar, and previously, it was also the centre of the protest against former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But within days of denotifying the area around the historical site as a protest site, it has been selected as one of the prime venues for the India Biennale 2026 exhibition, which is set to take place from December 4 and will run until March 21.

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Delhi's Jantar Mantar now part of Biennale 2026

Delhi's Jantar Mantar, which has become the centre site for the protests against ECI Gyanesh Kumar, is set to become part of India Biennale 2026. But it is not the first time India's Jantar Mantar has become part of the Biennale. Before that, the first India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale was held at Red Fort in 2023. Now, Delhi will be hosting the exhibition for the second time at Jantar Mantar. The Culture Ministry has envisioned the event as a unique initiative aimed at showcasing the finest art, architecture and design from all over India.

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About Jantar Mantar

The historic site is located in the heart of New Delhi. It was commissioned by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II of Jaipur in 1724. The ruler, who had a keen interest in astronomy, established observatories across numerous Indian cities to study celestial movements and improve astronomical calculations. The Delhi observatory features a collection of large masonry instruments designed to measure time, track celestial bodies and observe the positions of stars and planets.

What to expect from its Biennale connection

The setting aims to offer an opportunity to explore how heritage sites can become platforms for artistic dialogue, public engagement and fresh interpretations of India's past. Numerous countries, including Italy, Hungary, Switzerland, France and Sri Lanka, will be participating in India Biennale 2026, among other countries. Other exhibition venues include Qutub Minar, Lodhi Garden, Red Fort, Hauz Khas and Choti Ghumti, among others.