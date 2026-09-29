India Expo Mart Becomes Gateway For UP Entrepreneurs, MSMEs & Exporters To Reach International Markets | X

Greater Noida, September 29: The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) concluded Tuesday evening at India Expo Center and Mart (IEML) in Greater Noida. Launched in 2023, the event has established itself as a major business event, bringing Uttar Pradesh’s industry, entrepreneurship, exports, and global business onto a single platform. Established in 2003, India Expo Mart has emerged over the last four years as a key center connecting UP’s products and entrepreneurs with buyers, investors, and business representatives from India and around the world.

Amid Uttar Pradesh's changing economic landscape, India Expo Mart has evolved beyond a mere exhibition venue into an important trade platform for global business. Along with expressways, air connectivity, industrial parks, logistics, and modern trade infrastructure developed to promote investment, exports, and employment in the state, such platforms play an important role in connecting Uttar Pradesh’s products and entrepreneurs with the global supply chain.

India Exposition Mart Limited was incorporated on April 12, 2001. The foundation stone of the Greater Noida-based complex was laid in 2003 and it was inaugurated in 2006. Initially, the objective was to provide Indian exporters access to international buyers through a permanent mart and exhibition infrastructure. Over time, permanent showrooms, large exhibition halls, business meeting spaces, and hospitality and event-related facilities were developed here. Today, the complex provides industries from various sectors with a platform to showcase their products and explore new business opportunities.

Over the past few years, the UP government has promoted ODOP, export promotion, MSMEs, startups, investment, and employment as key pillars of economic development. In this strategy, trade platforms become important, allowing UP’s products to reach buyers in India and worldwide. Taking this vision forward, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) was launched in 2023. Held at India Expo Mart, the event has become a major platform for connecting the state’s entrepreneurs, exporters, artisans, and producers with global markets. Through it, Uttar Pradesh’s ODOP, handicrafts, textiles, food processing, electronics, agricultural products, manufacturing and other industrial sectors are being presented before international buyers and investors.

The 2025 UPITS recorded participation from more than 2,200 exhibitors and more than 80 countries. During the event, 288 MOUs were signed, with a total declared value of approximately Rs. 89 crore. In 2026, UPITS expanded further and became more comprehensive. The fourth Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, with more than 2,400 exhibitors, participation from 90 countries and more than 550 international buyers, has emerged as a major platform for the state’s growing global trade connect. Along with Uttar Pradesh’s products, the participation of six partner countries, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, Russia, Austria and Belarus, also reflects the expanding scope of international cooperation.

The Yogi government's policies have placed special emphasis on giving local products access to global markets. UPITS has emerged as a practical platform in this direction. The permanent mart at India Expo Mart recorded 1,800 showrooms and 774 exporters as of July 31, 2026. This strengthens the system for maintaining contact between buyers and sellers throughout the year. Through events such as Mart Sourcing Days, buyers can connect with products and suppliers even outside major exhibitions. Thus, trade connect is not limited to a five-day event but becomes a year-round business activity.

India Expo Mart has continuously increased its capacity to meet demand. While 14 exhibition halls were operational as of March 31, 2024, their number increased to 16 by March 31, 2026. During the same period, the operational hall area increased from 64,888 square meters to 76,484 square meters, an increase of approximately 17.87%. This expansion comes as Uttar Pradesh strengthens its role as one of the country’s major investment and industrial centers.

The expansion of India Expo Mart has expanded not only in size but also in sector diversity. Events ranging from handicrafts and home decor to renewable energy, batteries, electric mobility, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food, hospitality, packaging and industrial technology are organized here. Major events such as IHGF Delhi Fair, Renewable Energy India Expo, Battery Show India, CPHI & P-MEC India, and Indus Food have made it an important platform for businesses across industries.

The impact of India Expo Mart extends beyond the companies participating in exhibitions. Large events generate demand for hotels, transportation, catering, stall construction, security, logistics, technical services and other local businesses. The mart recorded a workforce of 391 employees as of July 31, 2026. In addition, many external service providers remain associated with each major event. In this way, the trade show ecosystem creates opportunities not only for direct employment but also for the services sector and local businesses.

India Expo Mart has not limited trade to physical exhibitions. Through digital platforms such as Expo Digital India and Expobazaar, it has worked to connect Indian products with online markets and supply chains. This model appears aligned with the broader vision of the Yogi government, which emphasizes taking Uttar Pradesh’s products beyond the domestic market and reaching international buyers.

With Jewar Airport, an expressway network, proximity to Delhi-NCR, and developed industrial infrastructure, Greater Noida is rapidly emerging as an important center for global trade and investment. India Expo Mart is a major part of this transformation. International trade shows organized here are helping establish Uttar Pradesh on the global business map. UPITS has further strengthened this link. On one hand, small entrepreneurs and artisans from the state are reaching global buyers with their products, while on the other, foreign companies and investors are gaining a closer understanding of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem.

India Expo Mart has also outlined plans to further expand its infrastructure and exhibition business. Plans such as renovating Halls 4 and 6 and developing Hall 18 aim to further increase its capacity. At the same time, it is developing new events such as Money Alpha 360°, Process Engineering Expo & Conference, and Bharat Sustainability Expo.