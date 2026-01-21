 Union Budget 2026–27 Raises Hopes Across Real Estate, Markets, Women And Senior Citizens For Reforms
Union Budget 2026–27 Raises Hopes Across Real Estate, Markets, Women And Senior Citizens For Reforms

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
With the Union Budget 2026–27 set to be presented on February 1, expectations are rising across sectors, including real estate, capital markets, MSMEs, women, and senior citizens, experts said on Wednesday. | File Image

New Delhi: With the Union Budget 2026–27 set to be presented on February 1, expectations are rising across sectors, including real estate, capital markets, MSMEs, women, and senior citizens, experts said on Wednesday.

They said that the upcoming budget should address ground-level challenges and ensure that its benefits reach ordinary citizens.

Speaking to IANS, Eastern Bihar Industries Association president Govind Agrawal said real estate is a sector that directly affects the common man and plays a key role in the economy.

He noted that the sector contributes nearly 7 per cent to India’s GDP and is the second-largest employment generator after agriculture.

Agrawal said the government should revisit the definition of affordable housing in the budget.

He also called for the introduction of GST input tax credit for builders, saying the absence of this benefit increases construction costs and pushes up home prices.

Sharing his views, Bhagalpur-based chartered accountant and economist Pradeep Jhunjhunwala said the budget must be people-centric.

He demanded special tax relief for senior citizens, including a higher TDS threshold and an increase in the tax-free income limit.

He also suggested raising the tax exemption limit in the real estate sector to at least Rs 1 crore.

Meanwhile, tax expert and chartered accountant Sanjay Kumar Sakal said global uncertainty and tariff-related tensions under US President Donald Trump have kept pressure on stock markets worldwide.

He said markets have seen sharp volatility over the past two years due to factors such as wars and tariff issues.

On women-centric expectations, entrepreneur Priya Soni said the government has launched several schemes to empower women, helping many become self-reliant.

However, she said awareness remains low in rural and backward regions. She suggested that information about government schemes should be shared in simple language through large posters and outreach campaigns.

Soni also said financial assistance for women has not kept pace with rising inflation. She called for higher allocations under schemes such as the maternity benefit and nutrition programmes.

In addition, she stressed that women entrepreneurs need not just funding, but also marketing support and dedicated women-centric marketplaces to help them sell their products more easily.

