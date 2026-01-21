 Uber Black To Double Fleet Size In 2026, Expands Premium Rides Across Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru
Uber has announced plans to double the size of its Uber Black fleet in India by 2026, reinforcing its focus on premium mobility. The service, currently available in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, targets riders seeking high-quality vehicles, top-rated drivers and enhanced comfort.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Uber announces plans to double its Uber Black fleet in India by 2026 as it strengthens its premium mobility offering | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 21: Uber has announced an expansion of its premium mobility service, Uber Black, with plans to double its fleet size by 2026. This move reinforces the company’s focus on delivering high-quality, reliable and comfortable ride experiences for customers who value elevated service standards. With this push, Uber is doubling down on the premium mobility segment in India.

Current operations and airport presence

Currently operating in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Uber Black offers high-quality vehicles driven by top-rated drivers. Designed as the “business class of the back seat”, the service caters to riders seeking refined service, enhanced comfort and a dependable experience.

Uber Black is also available through dedicated Uber Black Zones at select airports, including Bengaluru Airport (BLR) at Terminals 1 and 2, and Mumbai Airport (CSMIA) at Terminal 2, P6. These premium pickup zones are aimed at providing seamless and expedited access to luxury rides.

Investment to boost premium supply

To support the expansion of premium supply, Uber has announced a Series A investment in Carrum, a fleet management company backed by the CarDekho Group.

Carrum has been a long-standing fleet partner for Uber, known for consistently providing high-quality vehicles and reliable service on the platform. The investment will enable Carrum to expand its fleet and scale operations further.

Advance booking feature rolled out

Uber has also rolled out the Reserve feature for Uber Black in Delhi, allowing riders to book premium rides in advance. With this feature, users can pre-book rides from as early as two hours up to 90 days ahead, adding greater certainty and convenience for those planning premium travel.

Company statement

Commenting on the development, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, “We’re witnessing strong demand for premium mobility in India, driven by riders who value comfort and elevated service standards. Our focus is on continuing to raise the bar on quality and service, while building a platform that delivers value for riders, drivers and fleet partners over the long term.”

