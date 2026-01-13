Uber Expands EV Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai With Loadshare Under Maharashtra EV Policy

Ride-hailing platform Uber has expanded its partnership with logistics and mobility firm Loadshare to deploy electric bike taxis in Mumbai, aligning the initiative with the Maharashtra Government electric vehicle (EV) bike taxi policy. |

Mumbai: Ride-hailing platform Uber has expanded its partnership with logistics and mobility firm Loadshare to deploy electric bike taxis in Mumbai, aligning the initiative with the Maharashtra Government electric vehicle (EV) bike taxi policy.

Pilot Launched

The collaboration will see electric two-wheelers onboarded on the Uber platform, beginning with a pilot fleet of 50 bikes. The fleet is expected to be scaled up in the coming months based on demand and operational performance.

The pilot was flagged off on Monday evening by Bharat Kalaskar, Additional Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra, in the presence of Sabyasachi Rana, Lead – Regional Operations, Uber India.

Commenting on the launch, Kalaskar said electric bike taxis can play a key role in easing urban mobility challenges in Mumbai by offering an affordable and convenient transport option. He added that growing commuter demand requires a strong network and encouraged Uber and other operators to expand EV fleets to support everyday mobility needs in the city.

Uber’s Take

Rana said bike taxis serve as a practical solution for navigating congested traffic and for first- and last-mile connectivity, particularly to metro stations. He noted that the expanded partnership with Loadshare aims to make Uber Bike more accessible and reliable for daily commuting, with additional EV bikes to be added in the coming months in line with the state’s clean mobility objectives.

Under the arrangement, Loadshare will handle fleet operations and on-ground execution for the electric two-wheelers deployed on the Uber platform.

According to Uber, the initiative follows the Maharashtra Government’s EV bike taxi policy notified in July 2025 and underscores Uber’s push to strengthen cleaner and more sustainable mobility options in urban markets.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/