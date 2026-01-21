 Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUnion Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List

Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List

Experts across sectors have outlined key expectations from the Union Budget 2026–27, calling for affordable housing reforms, tax relief for senior citizens, market stability measures, and stronger support for women-led growth and entrepreneurship.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Experts outline key expectations from Union Budget 2026–27, including affordable housing reforms, tax relief, and stronger support for women-led growth | IANS (Representational Image)

New Delhi, Jan 21: With the Union Budget 2026–27 set to be presented on February 1, expectations are rising across sectors, including real estate, capital markets, MSMEs, women and senior citizens, experts said on Wednesday.

They said that the upcoming budget should address ground-level challenges and ensure that its benefits reach ordinary citizens.

Real estate and affordable housing

Speaking to IANS, Eastern Bihar Industries Association president Govind Agrawal said real estate is a sector that directly affects the common man and plays a key role in the economy.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Nagpur After Mitch Santner Wins Toss
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Toss Update: India Batting First In Nagpur After Mitch Santner Wins Toss
Cancer Patients From Bihar To Get Dedicated Support Facility In Mumbai
Cancer Patients From Bihar To Get Dedicated Support Facility In Mumbai
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Elderly Kamothe Couple Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Elderly Kamothe Couple Duped Of ₹14 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
Kerala YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa Arrested Over Suicide Of Man She Accused Of Sexual Harassment On Bus In Kozhikode
Kerala YouTuber Shimjitha Musthafa Arrested Over Suicide Of Man She Accused Of Sexual Harassment On Bus In Kozhikode

He noted that the sector contributes nearly 7 per cent to India’s GDP and is the second-largest employment generator after agriculture.

Agrawal said the government should revisit the definition of affordable housing in the budget.

He also called for the introduction of GST input tax credit for builders, saying the absence of this benefit increases construction costs and pushes up home prices.

Tax relief for senior citizens

Sharing his views, Bhagalpur-based chartered accountant and economist Pradeep Jhunjhunwala said the budget must be people-centric.

He demanded special tax relief for senior citizens, including a higher TDS threshold and an increase in the tax-free income limit.

He also suggested raising the tax exemption limit in the real estate sector to at least Rs 1 crore.

Market volatility concerns

Meanwhile, tax expert and chartered accountant Sanjay Kumar Sakal said global uncertainty and tariff-related tensions under US President Donald Trump have kept pressure on stock markets worldwide.

He said markets have seen sharp volatility over the past two years due to factors such as wars and tariff issues.

Focus on women-led growth

On women-centric expectations, entrepreneur Priya Soni said the government has launched several schemes to empower women, helping many become self-reliant.

However, she said awareness remains low in rural and backward regions. She suggested that information about government schemes should be shared in simple language through large posters and outreach campaigns.

Soni also said financial assistance for women has not kept pace with rising inflation. She called for higher allocations under schemes such as maternity benefit and nutrition programmes.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Finance Ministry Highlights Key Tax Reforms & Progress From Budget 2025 Ahead Of Union Budget...
article-image

In addition, she stressed that women entrepreneurs need not just funding, but also marketing support and dedicated women-centric marketplaces to help them sell their products more easily.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List
Union Budget 2026–27: Affordable Housing, Tax Cuts And Women-Led Growth Top Expert Wish List
HPCL Net Profit Soars to ₹ 5,157 Crore in Q3 FY26, Revenue Stays Flat At ₹1.14 Lakh Crore
HPCL Net Profit Soars to ₹ 5,157 Crore in Q3 FY26, Revenue Stays Flat At ₹1.14 Lakh Crore
Dr. Reddy’s Net Profit Declines To ₹1,210 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 4.4% YoY To ₹8,727 Crore
Dr. Reddy’s Net Profit Declines To ₹1,210 Crore In Q3, Revenue Rises 4.4% YoY To ₹8,727 Crore
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Sunteck Realty Acquires Two-Acre Land Parcel Near Andheri East Airport For...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...