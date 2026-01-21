Embraer’s Commercial Aircraft To Take Centre Stage At Wings India 2026; Company To Propose Military Transport Aircraft With Indian Conglomerate For Indian Air Force

Embraer will display its E195-E2 and E175 commercial aircraft at Wings India 2026 as it targets India’s growing regional aviation market | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 21: Brazil-based global aerospace company Embraer will display two of its commercial aircraft, the E195-E2 and the E175, at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad.

As India records increasing regional airlines, Embraer’s aircraft are expected to become the centrepiece of attraction for small carriers, offering right-sized capacity and strong flexibility to open new routes connecting secondary and tertiary cities.

E195-E2 features highlighted

The E195-E2 on static display is said to be the world’s quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft. This E2 small narrowbody commercial jet builds on the operational excellence of the first-generation E-Jets.

Its sophisticated aerodynamics, cutting-edge wing design and new technologies deliver a 29 per cent decrease in carbon emissions and fuel burn per seat over the previous-generation E-Jets. With typical single-class layouts seating 132–146 passengers, it offers ideal capacity in the sub-150-seat segment.

India market outlook

According to Embraer, the Indian market is expected to require at least 500 aircraft in the 80- to 146-seat range over the next 20 years. The company claims that the E2 family of jets enables the highest seat profits in the small narrowbody segment and is certified to fly with blends of up to 50 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), while having already proven its engine’s operability with 100 per cent SAF.

E175’s presence in India

Embraer’s E175, with a seat capacity of up to 88 passengers, has already been a significant part of Star Air’s fleet in India. The aircraft is widely recognised for its reliability, economics and performance capabilities and captures an 80 per cent share of the regional market in the United States.

The manufacturer said recent enhancements to avionics, cabin and passenger experience have elevated the E175’s customer experience to be more in line with the best-in-class E2s.

Company statement

Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President, Sales, Embraer, said: “Embraer’s E-Jet programme is one of the most successful in the industry. The E-Jets family can transform and grow regional connectivity from tier two and tier three cities in India, tapping into ‘blue ocean’ opportunities.”

Strong global footprint

Notably, Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and, collectively, 1,900 units of its E-Jets and E-Jets E2 are operated by more than 80 airlines across 50 countries.

Currently, nearly 50 Embraer aircraft across 11 different types operate in India, serving the Indian Air Force, other government agencies, business jet operators and Star Air.

Defence and event partnership

Embraer highlighted that it will propose its military transport aircraft, the C-390 Millennium, to the Indian Air Force for its medium transport aircraft (MTA) programme under a ‘Make in India’ partnership with an Indian conglomerate.

Embraer is the ‘Aviation Innovation Partner’ for Wings India 2026, which will be inaugurated on January 28.

