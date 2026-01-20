FLY91 Launches Daily Kochi–Agatti Flights, Announces Expansion To 7 New Regional Stations

FLY91 expands regional air connectivity with the launch of daily non-stop flights between Kochi and Agatti in the Lakshadweep islands | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: Regional airline FLY91 announced the launch of daily non-stop flights between Kochi and Agatti in the Lakshadweep islands. The announcement comes as the regional airline prepares to add seven new stations over the next 90 days as part of a phased network expansion.

Expansion in southern India and Lakshadweep connectivity

With the introduction of Kochi services, Goa-based FLY91 has announced plans to expand its presence in southern India and also increase connectivity to the Lakshadweep islands.

The airline currently operates flights between Agatti and Goa’s Manohar International Airport (MIA). As residents of Agatti rely on limited transport options for education, healthcare and commerce, FLY91 also expects to attract passengers for onward travel options.

Network to grow to 15 stations

Taking a significant leap in strengthening regional air connectivity, FLY91 has announced expansion to Kochi, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Hubballi, Dabolim, Nanded and Indore, taking its network to 15 stations.

The airline expects to operate from all the stations with a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft, as three are scheduled for induction within the next 45 days.

Phased rollout of new routes

According to the airline, the expansion will begin in early February with the commencement of daily Kochi–Agatti services. This will be followed by thrice-daily flights between Rajahmundry–Hyderabad and Vijayawada–Hyderabad, along with daily services on the Hubballi–Hyderabad and Hubballi–Bengaluru routes.

Subsequent phases will include flights from Nanded to South Goa and Bengaluru, while Indore will be connected to Jalgaon and Hyderabad in the second phase of expansion.

Management view

Manoj Chacko, managing director and CEO of FLY91, said, “The launch of daily Kochi–Agatti flights adds momentum to regional aviation in India. We are pleased to welcome Kochi into our growing network and to reaffirm our commitment to the residents of Agatti. Aspirational tier-two and tier-three destinations will drive India’s next phase of growth, and improved regional connectivity is key to unlocking that potential.”

