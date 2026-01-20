Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg

Gold and silver prices hit record highs in the national capital as bullion demand strengthens amid global market volatility | Representation Image

New Delhi, Jan 20: Gold prices jumped Rs 5,100 on Tuesday to breach the crucial Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-gram milestone in the national capital, driven by strong demand in domestic and international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous closing level of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Silver hits fresh peak

Silver prices also strengthened in the local bullion market and scaled a fresh peak. The white metal skyrocketed by Rs 20,400, or nearly 7 per cent, to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, silver prices rallied Rs 10,000, surging past the Rs 3 lakh per kilogram mark in the national capital.

International market cues

According to forex.com, spot gold breached the USD 4,700 per ounce level for the first time in the international market. The yellow metal increased by USD 66.38, or 1.42 per cent, to USD 4,737.40 per ounce.

Spot silver also climbed to hit a new record of USD 95.88 per ounce in overseas trade.

