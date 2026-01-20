 Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg

Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg

Gold prices in the national capital jumped Rs 5,100 to cross Rs 1.5 lakh per 10 grams, while silver surged to a record Rs 3.23 lakh per kg. The rally was driven by strong domestic demand and a sharp rise in global precious metal prices.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Gold and silver prices hit record highs in the national capital as bullion demand strengthens amid global market volatility | Representation Image

New Delhi, Jan 20: Gold prices jumped Rs 5,100 on Tuesday to breach the crucial Rs 1.5 lakh per 10-gram milestone in the national capital, driven by strong demand in domestic and international markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity traded at Rs 1,53,200 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) against the previous closing level of Rs 1,48,100 per 10 grams.

Silver hits fresh peak

Silver prices also strengthened in the local bullion market and scaled a fresh peak. The white metal skyrocketed by Rs 20,400, or nearly 7 per cent, to Rs 3,23,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes).

FPJ Shorts
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Chain-Reaction Crash Damages Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle In Juhu; 2 Injured
Chain-Reaction Crash Damages Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle In Juhu; 2 Injured
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble
Canada–China Trade Deal Ill-Timed And One-Sided Amid Unresolved Disputes: Report
Canada–China Trade Deal Ill-Timed And One-Sided Amid Unresolved Disputes: Report

On Monday, silver prices rallied Rs 10,000, surging past the Rs 3 lakh per kilogram mark in the national capital.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak
article-image

International market cues

According to forex.com, spot gold breached the USD 4,700 per ounce level for the first time in the international market. The yellow metal increased by USD 66.38, or 1.42 per cent, to USD 4,737.40 per ounce.

Spot silver also climbed to hit a new record of USD 95.88 per ounce in overseas trade.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Gold Breaches ₹1.5 Lakh Per 10 Grams Mark; Silver Surges To Record ₹3.23 Lakh Per Kg
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble
Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble
Canada–China Trade Deal Ill-Timed And One-Sided Amid Unresolved Disputes: Report
Canada–China Trade Deal Ill-Timed And One-Sided Amid Unresolved Disputes: Report
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent
Concept Medical Launches Global Trial On Next-Gen Drug-Eluting Stent
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts