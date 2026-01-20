 Silver Soars To All-Time High $94.74 Amid US-Europe Tariff Clash Over Greenland, Gold At $4,689 Peak
Silver prices surged to a record $94.740 per ounce on COMEX Tuesday as investors sought safe-haven assets amid escalating US-Europe trade tensions over Trump's Greenland acquisition threats and proposed tariffs on European nations. Gold hovered near its peak of $4,689.39/oz, with MCX February gold up 1.27% to ₹1,47,490/10g and March silver rising 1.75% to ₹3,15,720/kg.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: Silver prices on COMEX exchange touched record high at $94.740 an ounce on Tuesday, as investors rushed to buy safe‑haven assets while US–Europe trade dispute intensified after President Donald Trump continued tariff rhetoric tied to Greenland. Gold prices also traded near record highs, as MCX gold February futures rose 1.27 per cent to Rs 1,47,490 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, MCX silver March futures rose 1.75 per cent to Rs 3,15,720 per kg.

Spot gold price touched $4,671.54 per ounce, after reaching a record $4,689.39 in the previous session. On an intraday basis, the metals eased slightly after an earlier sharp rally that followed Trump’s announcement of planned duties on eight European countries opposing his Greenland move. President Trump declined to rule out the use of force on Monday to acquire Greenland and insisted he would follow through on the threatened tariffs on goods arriving in the US from European countries.

A recent Augmont report predicted that traders can witness some profit booking and retracement up to $84 an ounce or Rs 2,60,000 per kg, before prices move higher again. Analysts cautioned that rapid gains could invite profit‑taking, but most said the broader outlook for precious metals remains constructive amid persistent supply concerns and rising industrial consumption.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

