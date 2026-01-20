Investors’ Wealth Erodes By ₹9.86 Lakh Crore As Stock Markets Tumble

Indian stock markets witness a sharp sell-off as the BSE Sensex plunges over 1,000 points, wiping out Rs 9.86 lakh crore in investor wealth | Representational Image

New Delhi, Jan 20: Investors’ wealth eroded by Rs 9.86 lakh crore in a single day on Tuesday as stock markets faced heavy drubbing, with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,066 points amid escalating geopolitical tensions and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Sensex extends losses

Extending its previous day’s decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,065.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47. During the day, it dropped 1,235.6 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 82,010.58.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 9,86,093.96 crore to Rs 4,55,82,683.29 crore (USD 5.01 trillion), mirroring a bearish trend in equities.

Top losers and sole gainer

From the 30 Sensex firms, Eternal declined by 4.02 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance (3.88 per cent), Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

HDFC Bank emerged as the only gainer from the pack.

Global cues weigh on markets

“The aggressive and often unpredictable use of tariffs by the US administration as a foreign policy tool is creating widespread unease among global market participants, triggering sharp volatility across financial markets. This has weighed heavily on risk assets while pushing safe-haven gold and silver prices higher.

“Fresh threats by US President Donald Trump to impose additional tariffs on European nations opposing the US move to take control of Greenland have triggered another bout of global equity selling, with Indian markets also witnessing broad-based pressure,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The Indian equity market ended today’s session on a decisively negative note, reflecting a combination of weak global cues, cautious investor positioning and subdued risk appetite, he added.

Broader markets and sectors decline

The BSE smallcap gauge tumbled 2.74 per cent, and the midcap index dropped 2.52 per cent.

All BSE sectoral indices ended lower. Realty dived 5.21 per cent, services tanked 2.89 per cent, capital goods fell 2.76 per cent, consumer discretionary 2.73 per cent, consumer durables 2.71 per cent, telecommunication 2.42 per cent, auto 2.36 per cent and power 2.23 per cent.

A total of 3,503 stocks declined, while 780 advanced and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

