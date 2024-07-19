Union Budget 2024: Tentative List Of New Bills Out; Check Here For Details

ANI Photo

The second session of the 18th Lok Sabha will convene on July 22, when the parliament will come together for the full budget for this new fiscal year. The interim budget before the Lok Sabha elections was presented by the FM on February 1.

The full budget after the elections that concluded with the results on June 4 will be presented by the incumbent finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on July 23. This would be her seventh consecutive budget, marking a record.

There are many expectations surrounding this budget. What will eventually come to pass will only be known on the day. But a trailer to that is now available. According to the tentative list of bills up for discussion, the session may see some crucial bills brought forth.

One of the bills that could be discussed, apart from the finance bill for 2024, according to the list, would 'give effect to the tax proposal'.

Another bill that could be tabled is The Management Disaster (Amendment) Bill 2024. According to the list, 'the Bill seeks to bring more clarity and convergence in the roles of different organizations working in the field of Disaster Management.

The motion is intended for 'Introduction, consideration and passing.'

Then on the list is The Boilers Bill, 2024. This bill, according to the list, will look to repeal and re-enact a pre-independent era Act, The Boiler Act of 1923, which looked at steam boilers. This would be done to tailor the act for the suitability and relevance in the present circumstances.

This bill is also expected to be proposed to be moved for 'Introduction, consideration and passing.'

Then in line is The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024

This bill, as its name suggests, would focus on the aviation sector.

This Bill will be proposed to re-enact the Aircraft Act, of 1934 to streamline and simplify.

To address the ambiguity in the Aircraft Act, 1934; business;

To provide enabling provisions for ease of doing To address the redundancies due to efflux of time:

To provide enabling provisions for manufacturing in aviation to support Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative of the Government;

Give effect to the provisions of international conventions; Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) 1944 Convention of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU);

To implement Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO);

and To ensure enhanced safety and security oversight as per recent audit recommendations of ICAO and FAA.