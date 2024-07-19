Dalal Street Giants, Including Reliance, Wipro, Ultratech, And BPCL To Announce Q1 Financial Today: Check Out The Full List Here

On Friday, July 19, a number of significant listed companies will release their results for the first quarter (April–June) of fiscal year 2024–25. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), the largest company in India by market capitalization, is among them.

Q1 Results Today

Along with the insurance arm of ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, multiplex chain operator PVR Inox, and defense manufacturer BEML, One97 Communications, the parent company of payments services provider Paytm, will also be releasing its June quarter results.

Wipro, one of the significant companies in the IT space, will release their Q1 results today. The list also includes the top steel manufacturer in the nation, JSW Steel, and the government-owned oil marketing firm, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL).

JSW Steel, RIL, Wipro, BPCL, Inox, Ultratech Cement, Jubilant Pharmova, Route Mobile, Avantel, and Oberoi Realty, Patanjali foods, Nippon life Asset Management, Paytm, Union Bank of India, BEML, Atul Ltd, Tejas Networks

Aether Industries, Grameen Credit Access, RPG Life Sciences, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, Diggi Multitrade, Blue Dart Express, Supreme Petrochem, Orissa Minerals Development Company, and Hawa Engineers

Swojas Energy, Gujarat Lease Financing

Reliance Q4 FY2024

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), led by Mukesh Ambani, reported a 1.80 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, coming in at Rs 18,951 crore as opposed to Rs 19,299 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The most valuable company on Dalal Street, RIL, reported that its consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter increased 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,40,715 crore from Rs 2,16,265 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Reliance share performance on 18 july

Previous dividend

For FY24, the RIL board announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share in the previous quarter. Prior to its quarterly results of Q4 FY24.

Stock performance

RIL's stock ended Thursday's trading at Rs 3,170.60, up 0.57 per cent. As of now, in calendar year 2024, the stock is up 15.93 percent.

Ultratech Cement Q4 FY24

The consolidated net profit for the quarter that concluded on March 31 of the fiscal year 2023–24 (Q4FY24) at Rs 2,258.12 crore was up 35.54 percent year over year at UltraTech Cement Limited. In Q4 of FY23, the previous year, the company declared a net profit of Rs 1,665.95 crore.

from the previous quarter's Rs 1,776.98 crore to the net profit, which increased sequentially by 27.07 percent.

Compared to the Rs 18,662.38 crore reported in the previous year, the company's revenue from operations increased by 9.41 per cent to Rs 20,418.94 crore in Q4. Operations generated Rs 16,739.97 crore in revenue on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Dividend in Q4 FY24

An interim dividend of Rs 70 per share was declared by the company.

Share performance

The UltraTech Cement stock was trading around at Rs 11,475.90, a substantial downside of 1.5 per cent at 9.36 am.