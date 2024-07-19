GT Mall Which Denied Entry To A Man Wearing Dhoti, Now Sealed For Defaulting On ₹3.56 Crore Property Tax

The G.T. World Mall was closed on Thursday by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) due to outstanding property tax payments totaling Rs 3.56 crore. The mall has been in the spotlight since a elderly farmer was denied entry for wearing a dhoti on Tuesday evening.

#WATCH | As per Section 156 of BBMP Act 2020 and circular dated 06 December 2023, a notice has been issued to GT Mall under the Corporation's South Zone and the mall has been sealed for non-payment of property taxes.



Rs 1,78,23,560 crore is due for the year 2023-24 and Rs… pic.twitter.com/BZdVBLIlXr — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

The mall received a notice from the civic organization Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) directing them to settle the outstanding balance by July 31. Additionally, the city officials issued a warning, stating that if the payment is not received by the deadline, the mall will close even more.



Additionally, the mall's trade license has been suspended.

A notice on the mall's entrance stated, "Your trade license is suspended and your property is sealed for non-payment of arrears property tax, as per Section 156 of the BBMP Act 2020, read with a circular dated 06-12-2023."

Nevertheless, the GT Mall management asserted that, in contrast to the Rs 3.56 crore indicated in the BBMP notice, two years' worth of property tax, or Rs 1.78 crore, is due. The BBMP also asked mall management to explain why they wouldn't let the elderly farmer in a dhoti enter the mall.

Dhoti incident at 'GT Mall'

A video of an old man and his son pleading with GT Mall employees to let them into the shopping center surfaced on July 17. Even though they had reservations for a movie, they were reportedly refused entry because they were wearing dhotis.

Fakeerappa had gone to a mall in Bengaluru with his son to watch a movie at a multiplex.



He was denied entry because he was wearing Dhoti.



Shameful that people have forgotten what they wore traditionally before becoming slaves to western culture! pic.twitter.com/kb8Jc4kVOq — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) July 18, 2024

Social media users have taken to criticizing and debating the viral video, with many demanding that the management of GT Mall be held accountable for their "disrespect" for the elderly man. On the matter, BJP opposition leaders criticized the Siddaramaiah administration.