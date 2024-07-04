Stock Market: Sensex Sails Past 80,000; Markets Surge As Pharma And Defence Stocks Lead Gains

Stock Market |

The Indian headline Indices Sensex and Nifty, today (July 4) ended on an impressive note. The indices extended its record streak for the fourth straight session.

Sensex Surpasses 80,000 Mark

The BSE Sensex continued its impressive performance, closing above the 80,000 mark. The Sensex ended the day at 80,049.67, marking a slight gain of 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers

Among the top gainers on the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, and TCS, each showing significant gains ranging from 1.34 per cent to 2.70 per cent.

Conversely, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra were among the top losers, with losses ranging from -1.20 per cent to -2.25 per cent.

Top Gainers and Losers - BSE |

Nifty Highlights

The Nifty also maintained a strong position, closing at 24,302.15, up 15.65 points or 0.06 per cent.

Leading the gains on the Nifty were Tata Motors, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, and TCS, with gains ranging from 1.38 per cent to 2.75 per cent.

On the downside, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra saw declines ranging from -1.20 per cent to -2.30 per cent.

Nifty - Gainers and Losers |

Currency Market

In the currency market, the Indian Rupee closed at 83.49 against the US Dollar from the previous day's close of 83.53.

Sectoral Highlights and Stock Performances

Nifty Bank and Midcap Indices

In the last trading session, Nifty Bank recovered in the final hour to close 14 points higher at 53,104. Meanwhile, the Midcap index continued its outperformance, gaining 325 points to settle at 56,619.

Pharmaceutical Sector Surges

The pharmaceutical sector experienced a significant buying interest, with stocks like Lupin rising over 7 per cent following a double upgrade by Kotak Institutional Equity to 'Add'. Leading the sector were Sun Pharma, Zydus, and Laurus Labs, emerging as top gainers.

Diagnostic Stocks Gain Ahead of Quarterly Updates

Diagnostic stocks, including Metropolis and Dr Lal PathLabs, saw gains of 3 per cent each ahead of their Q1 updates

Infrastructure and Renewable Energy Stocks Rally

Infrastructure player NBCC saw a surge of more than 10 per cent on the back of new order wins, while Inox Wind achieved net debt-free status, driving its stock price up by 10 per cent.

Ship and Defence Sectors Extend Gains

Companies in the shipbuilding and defence sectors continued their upward streak, with stocks rising up to 20 per cent, buoyed by new developments and increasing demand.