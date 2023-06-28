Union Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s), that the below described immovable property mortgaged / charged to the Secured Creditor, the Symbolic Possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of Union Bank of India (Secured Creditor) will be sold on “AS IS WHERE IS”, “AS IS WHAT IS”, “WHATEVER THERE IS” AND “WITHOUT RECOURSE BASIS” on Dated 27.07.2023 in between 11:00 AM to 04:00 PM, for recovery of respective amounts, due to the Union Bank of India (Secured Creditor) from the respective Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) as mentioned below. The Reserve Price and Earnest Money Deposit will be as mentioned below, For details terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in Union Bank of India (Secured Creditor) website i.e. www.unionbankofindia.co.in. Bidders may also visit the website https://www.ibapi.in The under-mentioned properties will be sold by Online E-Auction through website : www.mstcecommerce.com on Dated 27.07.2023 for recovery of respective amounts plus interest and other expenses in the respective borrowers accounts.

Description of property 1: Flat No 901, 9th Floor D wing Green Heritage, Opp Central Park, Kahrghar, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra-421302.

Reserve Price: Rs. 1,08,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 10,80,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Description of Property 2: Flat no 3202, A-1 wing, Minerva J M Boricha Marg, off N M joshi Marg, G south Mahalaxmi, Mumbai-400011.

Reserve Price: Rs. 5,60,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 56,00,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Description of property 3: Flat no 3302, A-1 wing, Minerva J M Boricha Marg, off N M joshi Marg, G south Mahalaxmi, Mumbai-400011.

Reserve Price: Rs. 5,60,00,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 56,00,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Description of property 4: Flat no 1501, 15th Floor, Opus wing tower 1, Wellece fortuna Building, 1482, shaivdas Champsi road, Mazgaon, mumbai 400010.

Reserve Price: Rs. 5,95,10,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 59,51,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Description of property 5: Flat no 12, vishnu Bhawan CHSL, Near VPM high School, Mithgar Road, Mulund East, Mumbai 400081.

Reserve Price: Rs. 5,95,10,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 59,51,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Description of property 6: Row house No 1, K.G.N. House opp. Thandul Bazar, Near Vaishnai Complex, chandansar Road Kopri, Virar East 401305.

Reserve Price: Rs. 94,35,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 9,43,500.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Description of property 7: Flat no 1404, 14th Floor, C wing Shreepati Residency, near Padle Naka off shilphata road, Khidkali, Dombivali East 421204.

Reserve Price: Rs. 58,10,000.00

E.M.D. : Rs. 5,81,000.00

Auction date and time: 27 JULY 2023 at 11.00 A.M. to 04.00 P.M

Bidders are requested to visit the Bank’s website www.unionbankofindia.co.in for detailed terms & conditions of E-Auction and other details before submitting their Bids for taking part in the E-Auction. Bidders may also visit the website www.ibapi.in. of Service Provider Indian Banks Auction Properties Information(IBAPI) Portal. The intending bidders must have valid e-mail id to participate in on-line Auction. The terms and conditions of sale shall be strictly as per the provisions of The Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002.