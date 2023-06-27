State Bank Of India Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here | File, Credit: Canva/ Psisa

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the Borrower(s) and Guarantor(s) that the below described immovable properties mortgaged/ charged to the Secured Creditor, the possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of State Bank of India, the Secured Creditor, will be sold on “As is Where is”, As is What is” and Whatever there is” basis on 20.07.2023 in between 11.00 am to 04.00 pm for the recovery of respective amount, due to the State Bank of India (Secured Creditor) from the respective Borrower(s) and the Guarantor(s) as specified here under :

Description of Property 1: Flat No. 411, 4th Floor, C Wing, Vallabh A, B & C Co-op Hsg. Society Ltd., Dattanagari, Badlapur, Thane – 421 503 (measuring 52.97 Sq. Mtr. Built up) in the name of Mr. Sachin Milind Jadhav (Physical Possession).

Reserve Price: Rs. 16,20,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Lakh Twenty Thousand Only)

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,62,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Only)

Auction date and time: 11.07.2023 From 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.

Description of Property 2: Flat No. 02, measuring 1409.44 sq. ft. carpet area on the 22nd Floor together with one Car Parking space no. 164, in podium-3, of the said Tower D in the building known as Imperial Heights, BEST Nagar, Goregaon (W), Mumbai – 400062 and in the name of Mr. Yogesh Jagjivandas Salla and Mrs. Seema Yogesh Salla (Physical Possession).

Reserve Price: Rs. 3,30,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crore Thirty Lakh Only)

E.M.D. : Rs. 33,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Three Lakh Only)

Auction date and time: 10.07.2023 From 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm

The e-auction will be conducted through Bank’s approved service M/s MSTC Ltd. at their web portal https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp. The interested bidders shall ensure that they get themselves registered on the e-auction website and deposit earnest money in the virtual wallet created by service provider as per guidelines provided on https://ibapi.in and https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp

The interested bidders who require assistance in creating Login ID & Password, uploading data, submitting Bid documents, Training/Demonstration, Terms & conditions on online Inter-se Bidding etc., may visit the website https://ibapi.in and https://ibapi.in/Sale_info_Login.aspx

For detailed terms and conditions of the sale, please refer to the link provided in State Bank of India, the Secured Creditor’s website https://www.sbi.co.in and website https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/ibapi/index.jsp, https://ibapi.in

Enquiry: Shri R. K. Taktewale, Authorised Officer, Mobile No. 9561064635, Ms. Swati Parab, City Case Officer, Mobile No. 9773881449

Statutory Notice under Rule 8(6) of the SARFAESI Act: This is also a notice to the Borrower/Guarantor of the above loan under Rule 8(6) of the SARFAESI Act 2002 about holding of Auction for the sale of secured assets on above mentioned date.