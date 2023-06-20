Meet Swaminathan Janakiraman, The SBI MD Selected As RBI's New Deputy Governor

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
The 59-year-old Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and will succeed Mahesh Kumar Jain.
He is currently the Managing Director at the State Bank of India and has worked at the lender in various capacities, with an expertise in retail banking, e-banking and trade finance.
He has also handled SBI's assurance functions, including risk management, compliance and stressed assets, and was also nominated as director on Yes Bank's board.
The undergraduate from the University of Madras, is also the Chairman at SBI Payments.
He will be deputy governor at RBI for the next three years, and has been selected over Union Bank's Chairman, Bank of Maharashtra's CEO and UCO Bank CEO, for the position.