Tata Capital Housing Finance Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Thane; Check Details Here |

Notice is hereby given to the public in general and in particular to the below Borrower and/ Co- Borrower, or their legal heirs/representatives (Borrowers) in particular that the below described immovable property mortgaged to Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. (TCHFL), the Possession of which has been taken by the Authorised Officer of TCHFL, will be sold on 25-07-2023 on “As is where is” & “As is what is” and “Whatever there is” basis for recovery of outstanding dues from below mentioned Borrower and Co-Borrowers. The Reserve Price and the Earnest Money Deposit is mentioned below. Notice is hereby given that, in the absence of any postponement/ discontinuance of the sale, the said secured asset / property shall be sold by E- Auction at 2.00 P.M. on the said 25-07-2023. The sealed envelope containing Demand Draft of EMD for participating in E- Auction shall be submitted to the Authorised Officer of the TCHFL on or before 24-07-2023 till 5.00 PM. at Branch address TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED, Lodha I-Think Techno Campus, Building “A“ 4th Floor, Off Pokhran Road No.2, Behind TCS, Thane (W) 400 607. The sale of the Secured Asset/ Immovable Property will be on “as is where condition is” as per brief particulars described herein below :

Description of the Immovable Property 1: Schedule – AAll that piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 39/1 of Mouje Wafepada, Taluka Shahapur, within the limits of Grampanchayat Wafe, Sub Registration of Taluka Shahapur, and Registration Dist. And Division Thane. Schedule – B Flat No. 303 & 304, on 3RD Floor, admeasuring 424 + 424 (39.40 + 39.40 Sq. Mtrs.) + 500 + 500 (46.46 + 46.46 Sq. Mtrs.) = 1848 Sq. Ft. Carpet area including Terrace in Wing “A” of the building known as “Shiv Shakti Complex” situated at Wafe, Shahapur, consisting of Ground +3 Floor without lift.

Reserve Price: Rs. 40,13,648/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 4,01,365/-

Description of the Immovable Property 2: All that piece and parcel of the Flat No. 303, On the Third Floor, admeasuring 32.26 Sq. Mtrs carpet in D-Wing, in the Scheme Construction Known as “Mohan Willows”, Phase-1, Bhosale Nagar, Shirgaon, Thane- Maharashtra421503.

Reserve Price: Rs. 37,92,681/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 3,79,268/-

Description of the Immovable Property 3: All that residential Flat bearing Flat No. C/205, on the Second Floor, C-Wing, admeasuring 345 Sq. Ft. built up in the building known as “Vijaya Co-Op Housing Society Ltd.”, constructed on a plot and land bearing S. No. 353 Hissa No. 3, lying, being and situated at Shahir Damodar Vitawakar marg, Vitawa, kalwa (east), District Thane, Maharashtra - 400605.

Reserve Price: Rs. 19,78,417/-

E.M.D. : Rs. 1,97,842/-

At the Auction, the public generally is invited to submit their bid(s) personally. The Borrower(s)/Co-Borrower (s) are hereby given last chance to pay the total dues with further interest within 30 days from the date of publication of this notice, failing which the Immovable Property will be sold as per schedule. The E auction will be stopped if, amount due as aforesaid, with interest and costs (including the cost of the sale) are tendered to the Authorised Officer or proof is given to his satisfaction that the amount of such secured debt, interest and costs has been paid before the date of the auction. No officer or other person, having any duty to perform in connection with this sale shall, however, directly or indirectly bid for, acquire or attempt to acquire any interest in the Immovable Property sold. The sale shall be subject to the conditions prescribed in the Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 and to the following further conditions: The E-auction will take place through portal https://DisposalHub.com on 25-07-2023 between 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM with limited extension of 10 minutes each.

Terms and Condition:

1. The particulars specified in the Schedule herein below have been stated to the best of the information of the undersigned, but the undersigned shall not be answerable for any error, misstatement or omission in this proclamation. In the event of any dispute arising as to the amount bid, or as to the bidder, the Immovable Property shall at once again be put up to auction subject to the discretion of the Authorised Officer.

2. The Immovable Property shall not be sold below the Reserve Price.

3. Bid Increment Amount will be: Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand Only)

4. All the Bids submitted for the purchase of the property shall be accompanied by Earnest Money as mentioned above by way of a Demand Draft favoring the “TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD.” Payable at Branch address. The Demand Drafts will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders after auction. For payment of EMD through NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, kindly contact Authorised Officer.

5. The highest bidder shall be declared as successful bidder provided always that he/she is legally qualified to bid and provided further that the bid amount is not less than the reserve price. It shall be in the discretion of the Authorised Officer to decline acceptance of the highest bid when the price offered appears so clearly inadequate as to make it inadvisable to do so.

6. For reasons recorded, it shall be in the discretion of the Authorised Officer to adjourn/discontinue the sale.

7. Inspection of the Immovable Property can be done on 18-07-2023 between 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM. with prior appointment.

8. The person declared as a successful bidder shall, immediately after such declaration, deposit twenty-five per cent of the amount of purchase money/bid which would include EMD amount to the Authorised Officer within 24Hrs and in default of such deposit, the property shall forthwith be put to fresh auction/Sale by private treaty.

9. In case the initial deposit is made as above, the balance amount of the purchase money payable shall be paid by the purchaser to the Authorised Officer on or before the 15th day from the date of confirmation of the sale of the property, exclusive of such day, or if the 15th day be a Sunday or other holiday, then on the first office day after the 15th day.

10. In the event of default of any payment within the period mentioned above, the property shall be put to fresh auction/Sale by private treaty. The deposit including EMD shall stand forfeited by TATA CAPITAL HOUSING FINANCE LTD and the defaulting purchaser shall lose all claims to the property.

11. Details of any encumbrances, known to the TATACAPITALHOUSING FINANCE LTD, to which the property is liable: as per table above. Claims, if any, which have been put forward to the property and any other known particulars bearing on its nature and value: as per table above. The Intending Bidder is advised to make their own independent inquiries regarding encumbrances on the property including statutory liabilities arears of property tax, electricity etc.

12. For any other details or for procedure online training on e-auction the prospective bidders may contact the Service Provider, M/s NexXen Solutions Private Limited, Address: #203, 2nd Floor, Shree Shyam Palace, Sector: 4&5 Crossing, Railway Road, Gurugram – 122 006 through its Mobile No. +91 97100 29933, +91 98100 29926, Tel. No. +91 124 4 233 933, E-mail ID: CSD@disposalhub.com or Manish Bansal, Email id Manish.Bansal@tatacapital.com Authorised Officer Mobile No 8588983696. Please send your query on WhatsApp Number – 9999078669.. 1

13. TDS of 1% will be applicable and payable by the highest bidder over the highest declared bid amount. The payment needs to be deposited by highest bidder in the PAN of the owner/ borrower(s) and the copy of the challan shall be submitted to our company.

14. Please refer to the below link provided in secured creditor's website https://bit.ly/3CwbUuk for the above details.

15. Kindly also visit the link: https://www.tatacapital.com/property-disposal.htm