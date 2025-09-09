 Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing

Shringar House of Mangalsutra’s Rs 400.95 crore IPO opens on September 10. GMP suggests 14.5 percent listing gain. Funds will be used for working capital and corporate needs.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
IPO Opening Date and Details. | File Pic

Mumbai: The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of Shringar House of Mangalsutra will open for public subscription on September 10, 2025, and will remain open till September 12, 2025. This means investors can apply to buy shares during these three days.

The company plans to raise Rs 400.95 crore through this IPO. This is a completely fresh issue, meaning the company will issue 2.43 crore new shares.

Read Also
IPO: Infrastructure Engineering Player Shivalaya Construction Files Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹450...
article-image

- The price band is set at Rs 155 to Rs 165 per share.

- Retail investors must apply for at least 90 shares.

FPJ Shorts
Voting Begins For 15th Vice Presidential Election; PM Modi Casts First Vote (Video)
Voting Begins For 15th Vice Presidential Election; PM Modi Casts First Vote (Video)
WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How To Download
WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today At wbjeeb.nic.in; Here's How To Download
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities Despite US Tariff Concerns
Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities Despite US Tariff Concerns
'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release From Nagpur Jail On Parole (VIDEO)
'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release From Nagpur Jail On Parole (VIDEO)

For anchor investors (big institutional investors), the issue opened on September 9, 2025.

Read Also
PhysicsWallah Updates Draft Papers With Sebi, Plans ₹3,820 Crore IPO For Expansion & Growth
article-image

What Does the Company Do?

Shringar House of Mangalsutra is a company that designs and makes mangalsutras, which are traditional Indian gold necklaces.

They make mangalsutras in 18-carat and 22-carat gold for many big B2B clients like:

- Titan Company

- Malabar Gold

- Reliance Retail

- Aditya Birla Group's Novel Jewels

- PNG Jewellers

- Vaman Hari Pethe Jewellers

- Vaibhav Jewellers

Read Also
Chartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO
article-image

As of March 2025, the company had:

- 34 corporate clients

- 1089 wholesale clients

- 81 retail clients

GMP Shows Positive Signs

The GMP (Grey Market Premium) of the IPO is around Rs 24 per share.

This means the share could list at around Rs 189, which is about 14.55 percent higher than the upper price band of Rs 165.

However, GMP is not guaranteed—it changes daily based on market mood.

Read Also
OYO Plans 1:1 Bonus Share Ahead Of IPO, Board To Decide At September 26 AGM
article-image

How Will the Company Use the Money?

The company will use the IPO money for:

- Working capital (daily business needs)

- General corporate purposes

The lead manager for this IPO is Choice Capital Advisor Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO Opens On September 10, GMP Hints At Strong Listing

Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities...

Rupee Rises 14 Paise To 87.95 Against US Dollar, Tracking Positive Trend In Domestic Equities...

More Than 22.76 Lakh Stolen & Lost Devices Traced Through Sanchar Saathi Mobile Application, Crosses...

More Than 22.76 Lakh Stolen & Lost Devices Traced Through Sanchar Saathi Mobile Application, Crosses...

Sensex Climbs 355 Points At 81,142, Nifty 99, Tech Mahindra, TCS & Bajaj Finserv Lead The Rally

Sensex Climbs 355 Points At 81,142, Nifty 99, Tech Mahindra, TCS & Bajaj Finserv Lead The Rally

PM Employment Generation Programme: Uttarakhand Woman Becomes Self-Employed Selling Handicrafts,...

PM Employment Generation Programme: Uttarakhand Woman Becomes Self-Employed Selling Handicrafts,...