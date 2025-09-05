 Chartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO

Chartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh equity raise of Rs 655 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth Rs 200 crore by promoters Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Chartered Speed files draft red herring prospectus with SEBI for ₹855-crore IPO | Representational Image

New Delhi, Sep 5: Chartered Speed Ltd has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 855 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh equity raise of Rs 655 crore and an offer-for-sale of shares worth Rs 200 crore by promoters Pankaj Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Thursday.

Utilisation of Fresh Issue

From the fresh issue, Rs 97 crore will be used to invest in electric buses, Rs 396.4 crore will be utilised for debt payment, and the balance will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

FPJ Shorts
'I Love My Body': Sitar Maestro Anoushka Shankar Blasts Trolls For Shaming Her Curves
'I Love My Body': Sitar Maestro Anoushka Shankar Blasts Trolls For Shaming Her Curves
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹5 Crore For Flood Relief Work In Punjab: 'It's My Sewa, My Small Contribution'
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹5 Crore For Flood Relief Work In Punjab: 'It's My Sewa, My Small Contribution'
Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After Day-Long Search
Mumbai Tragedy: Teen Dies After Falling From Local Train Into Vitawa Creek; Body Recovered After Day-Long Search
Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season
Rajasthan Rain Fury: 193 Dead, 36 Injured This Monsoon Season

The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 131 crore, in which the size of the fresh issue will be reduced accordingly.

Company Profile

Ahmedabad-based Chartered Speed, incorporated in 2007 and converted into a public company in 2018, is among India's leading passenger mobility firms.

As of June 30, 2025, it operated a fleet of over 2,000 buses across 500 cities, serving about 3.5 lakh passengers daily.

Its inter-city operations are concentrated in Gujarat, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Assam, while intra-city services are mainly in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 666.7 crore in FY25 from Rs 332 crore in FY23. It reported a profit after tax of Rs 70 crore in FY25, compared with a loss of Rs 8.3 crore in FY23.

Future Plans in Electric Mobility

The company has placed orders for 945 electric buses through subsidiaries CSL Mobility Pvt Ltd and CSL Mobility I Pvt Ltd, with deliveries expected in FY27.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Standard Chartered And CII IGBC Sign MoU
article-image

Book-Running Lead Managers

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Something Coming To Help Them’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Relief Package For Exporters...

‘Something Coming To Help Them’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Relief Package For Exporters...

Net GST Revenue Shortfall To Be Offset By Higher RBI Dividend Transfer: CareEdge Report

Net GST Revenue Shortfall To Be Offset By Higher RBI Dividend Transfer: CareEdge Report

Gold Jumps ₹900 Near Record High On Rupee Weakness, Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Gold Jumps ₹900 Near Record High On Rupee Weakness, Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Chartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO

Chartered Speed Files Draft Papers With SEBI For ₹855-Crore IPO

VIDEO: 'Notification On Handling Goods Under Higher GST Slabs To Be Issued Soon,' Says Union...

VIDEO: 'Notification On Handling Goods Under Higher GST Slabs To Be Issued Soon,' Says Union...