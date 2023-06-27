Jana Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Maharashtra. Check Details Here | Freepik

The undersigned as authorised officer of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited has taken possession of the following property in exercise of powers conferred under section 13(4) of the SARFAESI ACT. The Borrower in particular and public at large are informed that online auction (e-auction) of the mortgage property in the below mentioned account for realisation of dues of the Bank will be held on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" and "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" on the date as prescribed as here under.

Description of property 1: All that piece and parcel of the Immovable property admeasuring 526.08 sq.ft. Flat No.A-309, Tuljai Gruhrachana Sanstha, Gat No.955, 956 and 957, Newale Wasti, Chikhali, Pune-412214 and the said land is Bounded as under: On or towards: Towards East by: Road, Towards West by: Property of Mr. KisanTukaram Newale, Towards South by: Property of Mr. Damu Sakharam Newale, Towards North by: Gat No.954 owned by Mr. Nathu Newale.

Reserve Price: Rs.19,53,000/- (Rupees Nineteen Lakhs Fifty Three Thousands Only)

E.M.D. : Rs.1,95,300/- (Rupees One Lakh Ninety Five Thousand Three Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 14.07.2023 From 11.30 AM to 02.00 PM

Description of Property 2: All that piece and parcel of the Flat bearing No.403, in a building called "Shantaram Smruti Bldg", Nr Henorya Arcade, Opp. Rahul Nagar, Reti Bunder, Dombivali, Thane 421202 situated at Village Dombivali Taluka Dist. Thane and within the local limits of Thane Municipal Council. Bounded on: Towards East by: Open Space, West by: Flat 404, North by: Passage and Flat No.401, South by: Adj Building.

Reserve Price: Rs.17,93,000/- (Rupees Seventeen Lakhs Ninety Three Thousands Only)

E.M.D. : Rs.1,79,300/- (Rupees One Lakh Seventy Nine Thousand Three Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 14.07.2023 From 11.30 AM to 02.00 PM

Description of Property 3: All that piece and parcel of the immovable property bearing located at Flat No.403, on Fourth Floor of Wing G, Area Admeasuring 773 Sq.ft , in Gokuldham Residency, Near Neral Vidya Mandir School, Mamdapur, Neral West Constructed on Land bearing Survey No.35 and Hissa No.1D, Admeasuring 1360 Sq.mt and Survey No.36 and Hissa No.1C, Admeasuring 5030 Sq.mt, Land lying, being and situated at Village Mamdapur, Taluka Karjat, District Raigad, within the limits of Group Gram Panchayat Mamdapur and Bounded as follows: On or Towards East: Railway Track, On or towards West: Highway, Open Plot, On or towards North: Open Plot, On or Towards South: Neral Vidhya Mandir School & Bungalow.

Reserve Price: Rs.15,84,000/- (Rupees Fifteen lakhs Eighty Four Thousands Only)

E.M.D. : Rs.1,58,400/- (Rupees One Lakh Fifty Eight Thousand Four Hundred Only)

Auction date and time: 14.07.2023 From 11.30 AM to 02.00 PM

The properties are being held on "AS IS WHERE IS BASIS" & "AS IS WHAT IS BASIS" and the E-Auction will be conducted 'On Line'. The auction will be conducted through the Bank's approved service provider M/s. 4 Closure at the web portal https://bankauctions.in & www.foreclosureindia.com. For more information and For details, help, procedure and online training on e-auction, prospective bidders may contact M/s. 4 Closure; Contact Mr. Bhaskar Naidu Contact Number: 8142000809/ 8142000061. Email id: info@bankauctions.in / subbarao@bankauctions.in

For further details on terms and conditions to take part in e-auction proceedings and any for any query relating to property please contact Jana Small Finance Bank authorised officers Mr. Haroon Shaikh (Mob No.9823288055) & Mr. Kaushik Bag (Mob No.7019949040). To the best of knowledge and information of the Authorised Officer, there are no encumbrances on the properties. However the intending bidders should make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of property put on prior to submitting their bid. No conditional bid will be accepted. This is also a notice to the above named Borrowers/ Guarantor's/ Mortgagors about e-auction scheduled for the mortgaged properties. The Borrower/ Guarantor/ Mortgagor are hereby notified to pay the sum as mentioned above along with up to date interest and ancillary expenses before the date of auction, failing which the property will be sold and balance dues if any will be recovered with interest and cost.