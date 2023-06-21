SVC Co-Operative Bank Property Auction: Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here

SVC Co-Operative Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Navi Mumbai. Check Details Here | Freepik

Property for sale on "As is where is and whatever there is basis". (Property taken over under the securitisation and reconstruction of Financial Assets & Enforcement of security Interest Act,2002)

Name of the Borrower/Mortgagor:

1) Mr. Shankarkumar Chandradev Paswan

2) Mr. Basant Bhuttan Paswan

3) Mrs. Vinita Shankarkumar Paswa

Outstanding Balance As On 31/05/2023: Rs. 15,16,185.00 (Rupees Fifteen Lakhs Sixteen Thousand One Hundred and Eighty Five Only) as on 31.05.2023 respectively together with interest at contractual rate from 01.06.2023 as mentioned in the said notice plus legal costs/charges etc till the date of payment.

Description of the property: Flat No.01, admeasuring 160 sqft built up area, on the Ground Floor in the building known as “Laxmi Sadan” constructed n the land bearing Plot No.121, Sector no.19 situated at Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai- 400 709

Reserve Price: 13,82,000/-

E.M.D.: 1,38,000/-

Auction date and time: 12.07.2023 11.30 a.m.

Terms and Conditions

1. Sale is strictly subject to the terms & conditions incorporated in this advertisement & in the prescribed Tender Form. Further details of the above mentioned properties and Tender Forms can be obtained from the Bank’s corporate office, at the above mentioned address.

2. Intending bidders should submit sealed tender for aforesaid property in the prescribed Tender Form only. The sealed cover should be accompanied with Demand Draft / Pay Order for Rs. 1000/- each being Non-refundable Tender fee & the separate Demand Draft / Pay Order for the Earnest Money Deposit of 10 % of the offer amount for the above property drawn on a Scheduled Bank, favoring “SVC Co-operative Bank Limited”, payable at Mumbai should be deposited in the ‘Tender Box’ kept in the Corporate Office at the above address, before 10.00 A.M. on or before 12/07/2023.

3. Tenders will be opened at the Bank’s Corporate Office, Mumbai as per the schedule given above.

4. The borrowers, respective Tenderers / Guarantors / Owners of the security or their authorized representatives may remain present at the time of opening of tenders. The Authorized Officer of the Bank would have sole discretion in the manner of conduct of sale including decision with regard to inter-se bidding / negotiations amongst the bidders to realize highest sale value for the property. They are, therefore, advised to remain present themselves or through their duly authorized representative(s).

5. The successful bidder should bear the charge / fee payable for conveyance such as Stamp Duty, Registration fees, incidental expenses, T.D.S. of 1 % on the property deal amount etc. as applicable. The successful bidder shall also bear all statutory dues, if any, and also all dues pending like electricity charges, water charges, and maintenance charges and for other services provided, if any. The Bank (Secured Creditor) does not undertake any responsibility to procure any permission/license etc. in respect of the secured assets / immovable/movable properties offered for sale.

6. The Bank reserves its right to accept or reject any or all offers without assigning any reason and in case all the offers are rejected, either to hold negotiations with any of the tenderers/bidders or to sell the property(s) through private negotiations with any of the tenderers/bidders or other party/parties.

7. The Borrowers / Guarantors / Mortgagors are hereby put to notice in terms of rule 6 (2) and rule 8 (6) of Security Interest (Enforcement) Rules, 2002 that the Secured / aforementioned Assets would be sold in accordance with this notice in case the amount outstanding as per the demand notice is not fully repaid.

8. The Borrower’s/Guarantor’s/Mortgagor’s attention is invited to provisions of Sub-section (8) of Section 13 of the Act in respect of time available to redeem the secured asset.

9. The Authorized Officer of SVC Co-operative Bank Limited earlier known as The Shamrao Vithal Co-operative Bank Ltd., has taken handover of physical possession of the following property u/s 13(4) of the SARFAESI Act from the Borrower Mr. Shankarkumar Paswan.

10. Disputes, if any, shall be within the jurisdiction of Mumbai Courts only.

11. The sale notice is also displayed on our website- https://www.svcbank.com/Home/Notice-Of-Sale.