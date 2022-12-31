e-Paper Get App
Twitter's 'smelly office in disarray' as Elon Musk fires janitors, employees bring their own toilet paper

A report in the New York Times claims that Twitter's "smelly office" is in "disarray" as bathrooms have "grown dirty" due to the lack of janitors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Elon Musk says open to buying publishing platform Substack to take on corporate media | File Photo
Elon Musk's cost-cutting measures have reportedly touched a new low as the CEO has allegedly fired several janitors at the San Francisco headquarters, forcing some employees to bring their own toilet paper.

The smell of "leftover takeout food and body odour" has overwhelmed the office. Musk, the "Chief Twit", has reportedly packed all the employees onto two floors while closing down four others.

Musk’s efforts to save money included a move this month to abruptly fire janitors who worked at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. The cuts came after the janitors had gone on strike for more pay.

Other budget-conscious moves included a decision by Musk to shut down one of Twitter’s data centers in Sacramento, Calif., despite reported concerns among some employees that it could hurt the site’s performance.

The NYT report further claimed that Musk is trying to save at least $500 million in nonlabor expenses from Twitter’s budget.

On Christmas Eve, Musk tweeted that Twitter was still working “even after I disconnected one of the more sensitive server racks.” The site experienced a widespread outage on Thursday, though its exact cause remains unclear.

Twitter has experienced outages three times since Elon Musk took control in late October.

Musk first person to lose $200 billion

Meanwhile, a recent report in Bloomberg revealed that Elon Musk has become the first person in history to lose $200 billion from their net worth.

Musk, who recently acquired the micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion, was the second person to amass over 200 billion after Jeff Bezos.

Following the acquisition, Musk was mostly occupied with Twitter, which resulted in the loss of shares of Tesla.

