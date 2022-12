Twitter CEO Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted today morning that Twitter is adopting a new policy in following science.

His tweet said that, "New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science."

New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022